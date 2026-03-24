One of the finest-curated festivals in America kicks off next month. The third edition of the Los Angeles Festival of Movies, co-presented by Kino Film Collection and Mezzanine, will take place April 9–12 and feature acclaimed films such as Blue Heron, Maddie’s Secret, Chronovisor, With Hasan in Gaza, and more.

Co-founded by Micah Gottlieb and Sarah Winshall, LAFM takes place on the east side of Los Angeles at venues including Vidiots, 2220 Arts + Archives, Now Instant Image, and the Philosophical Research Society. Ahead of the festival, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the official poster with art by Arius Ziaee and design by Jim Chapa.

“We’re so happy to be back with a fresh and exciting lineup that exemplifies the height of independent filmmaking,” says Winshall. “We’re particularly thrilled this year to be including John Early’s singular and oddly moving satire, Maddie’s Secret, and to close with Sophy Romvari’s unexpected, elliptical personal portrait, Blue Heron—both highly original films that are best seen on a big screen, with a large audience.”

“Serving a thriving community of young, diverse cinephiles is what the festival is all about,” said Gottlieb. “We’re also continuing to introduce audiences to restored arthouse gems, including Lino Brocka’s long-out-of-print queer cult classic Macho Dancer, while also screening more new features and shorts by local L.A. filmmakers, which provide an askance and beautifully intimate portrait of life in the city,” added Gottlieb.

See the exclusive poster debut below, along with the lineup, and get tickets here.

Official Selection

After Dreaming, dir. Christine Haroutounian

Blue Heron, dir. Sophy Romvari

Chronovisor, dir. Jack Auen, Kevin Walker

Drinking and Driving, dir. Avalon Fast, Jillian Frank

In the Glow of Darkness, dir. Tucker Bennett

Isaiah’s Phone, dir. Frédéric Da

Maddie’s Secret, dir. John Early

Selegna Sol, dir. Anouk Moyaux

With Hasan in Gaza, dir. Kamal Aljafari

Restorations

Dreams of Passion, dir. Aarin Burch

Macho Dancer, dir. Lino Brocka

Shades of Silk / Ombres de Soie, dir. Mary Stephen

Short Films

Acetone Reality, dir. Sara Magenheimer, Michael Bell-Smith

Cairo Streets, dir. Abdellah Taïa

Dooni, dir. Kevin Jerome Everson, Claudrena N. Harold

The Early Sun, Red as a Hunter’s Moon, dir. Adam Piron

I Dreamed of a Gentle Landscape, dir. Kim Torres

An Impossible Address, dir. Suneil Sanzgiri

Morning Circle, dir. Basma Al-Sharif

Pilgrims Cartel / Unclassified, dir. Colectivo Los Ingrávidos

Time Life Volume 15. Monument to a Period of Time in Which I Lived, dir. Mungo Thomson