The fall movie season is so packed that it’s easy to forget we have a new Abel Ferrara movie coming—a good one, to hear word. After winning Locarno’s Best Director award, his Ethan Hawke-led thriller Zeros and Ones will arrive in the U.S. on November 19, ahead of which there is a trailer.

As we said in our review, “At barely feature-length it’s somewhat a wisp of a film, but to good ends, as if the crazed artist at its helm isn’t even totally stopping to think, and like one of his greatest works, New Rose Hotel, channeling the fury of his early art into a different form of aggression. Realizing the current moment as a blur, or rather an incomprehensible stream of data (hence the title), it comes close to what you’d imagine if Ferrara’s friend Michael Mann were working on a paltry budget and allowed to see his macho abstraction to its fullest.”

Watch the preview below: