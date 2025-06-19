I’ve spent my offline hours producing The Jag, a new play that runs from June 21 to July 6 at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research. Even without some of my fingerprints, this makes a curiously cinema-centered creative team: directed by Paul Felten (Slow Machine) and written by Robin Schavoir (The Plagiarists), it combines the lo-fi grittiness and observant humor that have defined either’s output. (To say nothing of a certain beloved actress lending her voice, uncredited.) If you’re listening to this show, odds say what you know about theater could comfortably fit on a cocktail napkin. Thus I’m here to tell you The Jag is an ideal reintroduction to the medium, and––as a sign of confidence––offer up a 30% discount with the code FILMSTAGE upon your ticket purchase.

For this episode I spoke with Felten about the play’s germination, evolution, and the feelings that come with being just hours from debuting a new production. Then, a conversation with Familiar Touch writer-director Sarah Friedland on her excellent debut feature, an awards-acceptance speech that earned significant attention, and her intimate experiences on an iconic HBO series.

