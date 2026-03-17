Before he heads off to embark on his James Bond film, Denis Villeneuve is concluding the saga that has taken up much of the last decade. Going by the more marketing-friendly title of Dune: Part Three rather than Dune Messiah, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel once again brings together Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson, while Robert Pattinson and Isaach De Bankolé join the fold.

Also a newcomer to the franchise is cinematographer Linus Sandgren (La La Land, Wuthering Heights), stepping in for Greig Fraser, who was tied up with Project Hail Mary and Sam Mendes’ four Beatles films. Following Chalamet’s Oscar campaign and timed to the release of Project Hail Mary, Warner Bros. has debuted the first trailer for Part Three nine months ahead of the film’s December 18, 2026 release.

See the trailer below: