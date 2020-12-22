After testing the waters with The Witches and Super Intelligence, the great HBO Max/WB experiment will get underway this week with Wonder Woman 1984, and while it may not extend all the way to Dune as promised, the first 2021 film to get the debut will be The Little Things. Led by Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, the John Lee Hancock crime thriller now has its first trailer.

In the film, Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

Watch the trailer below.

The Little Things opens in theaters and on HBO Max on January 29.