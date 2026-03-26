Following Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell is finally back in the director’s chair, this time for a large-scale adventure feature for a major studio. His WB-backed, J.J. Abrams-produced feature The End of Oak Street (previously titled Flowervale Street) stars Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor. Ahead of an August 14 release in IMAX and standard theaters, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.”

See the trailer below.