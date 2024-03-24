For those who have been fans since his pre-It Follows breakout with The Myth of the American Sleepover, it was disappointing to see director David Robert Mitchell land in director’s jail after the debacle of Under the Silver Lake. The brilliantly layered neo-noir premiered in competition at Cannes Film Festival in 2018 (where we were on the right side of history), then delayed by A24 a handful of times only to quietly launch in theaters nearly a year later, followed by a digital release a mere few days following that, wrapping up with a domestic gross of less than $50,000. After six long years of trying to get another film off the ground, the director has finally begun production on his next feature in Atlanta.

Rather than the recently announced sequel to It Follows, aptly titled They Follow, he’s begun shooting his big-budget Warner Bros. project, which has been described as a 1980s-set thrill ride/family adventure that potentially is shooting in IMAX. In the film, also backed by Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures, Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor play parents to Christian Convery and Maisy Stella. While earlier rumors hinted the currently untitled film (though some reports indicate it is Flowervale Street) may feature dinosaurs, one of its main stars was quick to shoot that down, but remained tight-lipped regarding other details.

“Well, I don’t know where they’re getting dinosaurs from,” McGregor recently told Collider. “That may or may not be the case. But no, I like [David Robert] very much, this film director, and I like very much the idea of working with Anne Hathaway. I’ve got a feeling that I think the two of us as parents will be… Yeah, I’m trying not to say anything. I’ve spoiled that part. We’re both parents. It’s gonna be fun, I think. It’s difficult to say more about it without saying anything about it. I think you’ve got to take everything with a pinch of salt that you read online at the moment, you know what I mean?”

As we rejoice David Robert Mitchell has been released from director’s jail with seemingly back-to-back projects, check out the first set photos below and more at Lainey Gossip.