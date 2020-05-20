After the universal acclaim and success of his breakthrough horror hit It Follows, David Robert Mitchell followed it with Under the Silver Lake, a fascinating, sprawling odyssey through Los Angeles that was unceremoniously dumped by A24 nearly a year after its Cannes premiere and after a handful of delays. While it has already developed a cult following, he is now setting his sights on his next film and it looks like he’ll greatly be expanding his scope.

The director will be making a superhero movie. Now, before you ask which Marvel or DC character will be coming to the screen, THR reports it is “a new take on superheroes.” Titled Heroes & Villains, the MGM project written and directed by Mitchell will be “genre-blending and genre-bending.” Any additional details are currently under lock and key.

Mitchell, who will produce the film with Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content, has been toiling away at the script for some time and casting is set to start soon. Considering the lack of imagination that most major property superhero films wade in nowadays, we’re certainly curious to see what this director is cooking up, with hopefully strong creative control.

As we await more details, listen to our discussion of his latest film below.