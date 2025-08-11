To know Dan Sallitt’s cinema is to only wish for more. After 2019’s Fourteen, his rough rate of one feature every seven years will hold in rather surprising, welcome fashion: Sallitt has shared with me information on What Can’t Be Mentioned, which is not only a new project but a sequel to his 2012 film The Unspeakable Act. Tallie Medel (Fourteen, Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Sky Hirschkron are reprising their roles as Jackie and Matthew, while Kyle McCormack and Kit Zauhar (This Closeness) will play their respective partners; Caroline Luft also returns as Jackie’s therapist. Production is expected to begin this October.

Embracing incestuous desire as rather matter-of-fact dramatic material, The Unspeakable Act galvanized some upon its appearance more than a decade ago. Yet few movies, American or otherwise, in even semi-recent memory devote themselves to approaching such subjects so intuitively, gently, humorously. It remains available to rent or stream, while those who want to throw around a little cash can easily buy a DVD that includes Sallitt’s excellent 2004 film All the Ships at Sea. If his standard is met on What Can’t Be Mentioned, I anticipate one of 2026’s most notable films, and really: who wants to be left out?

Asked about the intent to revisit familiar ground, Sallitt said the following:

“Really, all indicators point in the direction of not-returning as opposed to returning. I had a too-expensive project which is really what I wanted to do next—but no economic miracle happened. This sequel was originally part two of an Unspeakable Act trilogy—but I decided that part three wasn’t that good, which left me with this odd bridge-to-nowhere sequel. What it has going for it is that it’s definitely cheap enough to self-finance. And somehow it still makes me laugh after all these years. What’s the good of paying for your own films if you can’t foist upon the world a sequel that it didn’t ask for?”

Here’s an extended synopsis of What Can’t Be Mentioned: