Premiering way back some 27 months ago at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, we’ve been curious what happened to Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne’s directorial feature debut Am I OK?. Led by Dakota Johnson, Sonoya Mizuno, Jermaine Fowler, Kiersey Clemons, Molly Gordon, Sean Hayes, and Notaro, Max has now unveiled it’ll arrive on June 6 and has debuted a new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Lucy (Johnson) and Jane (Mizuno) have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces she’s moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.”

Jake Kring-Schreifels said in his review, “A romantic comedy that functions best as a fable of friendship and self-reflection, Am I OK? is the kind of lightweight, amiable movie that just barely earns the emotional beats at the heart of its story. Set in Los Angeles, it follows the converging life events of two best friends, Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizuno), soul sisters with opposite personalities who tell each other everything—except for the big secrets they’ve been harboring from each other. How they respond to hearing them fuels Stephanie Allyne and Tig Notaro’s gentle and wobbly feature debut.”

See the trailer below.