The Criterion Collection has unveiled its February 2025 lineup, featuring 4K UHD upgrades for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love and Guillermo del Toro’s Cronos. Also among the lineup is one of the great rom-coms, Joan Micklin Silver’s Crossing Delancey, alongside Gus Van Sant’s second feature Drugstore Cowboy.

Jean-Luc Godard’s first English-language feature King Lear and Donald Cammell and Nicolas Roeg’s Performance are also coming to the collection, the latter featuring Donald Cammell: The Ultimate Performance (1998), a documentary by Kevin Macdonald and Chris Rodley Influence and Controversy: Making “Performance” (2007), a documentary about the making of the film.

