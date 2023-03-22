The wait for a new Cristian Mungiu feature sure isn’t short––between 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days he’s averaging about one every five years––but nobody, as scores of imitators come and go, evince the exact combination of patience and opulence that define even his lesser films. By most accounts R.M.N. deserves its lineage, per Mungiu intertwining an ominous narrative with ambiguous resolution, all the while carried by stunning images.

Some of which are on display in a trailer for the film, which IFC will release April 28. As Rory O’Connor said out of Cannes (where he also spoke with the director), “Mungiu has a knack for expressing major societal issues in subtle moments. Anyone who saw 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days will never forget the look on Otilia’s face as she sat at that dinner table, listening to innocuous chit-chat while her friend lay suffering in a seedy hotel room on the other side of town. R.M.N, a film that is more maximal by design, can’t boast that same sense of economy, yet its dizzying culmination of ideas proves more feature than bug.”

Find preview and poster below: