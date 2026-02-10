After 2024’s Brat Summer, the last six months or so could be considered Brat Cinema. Charli XCX has debuted a half-dozen features across festivals since September and, following the theatrical release of The Moment, next is Pete Ohs’ Erupcja. Premiering at TIFF last fall, the film also stars Lena Góra, Will Madden, and Jeremy O. Harris, and ahead of an April 17 release, 1-2 Special has debuted the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “A romantic vacation goes awry when a volcanic eruption strands Bethany (Charli xcx) and her soon-to-be fiancé, Rob (Will Madden) in Warsaw, Poland. Bethany takes the explosive event as a sign to ditch her baggage, reunite with childhood friend Nel (Lena Góra) and traipse across lofts, clubs and back alleys, all the while becoming entangled in an emotional web that challenges her sense of self. From American maverick Pete Ohs, who wrote, directed, edited, photographed, and produced this dizzyingly charming European postcard, comes Erupcja, a delightful anti-romantic comedy about the pains and pleasures of being in love.”

See the trailer and poster below: