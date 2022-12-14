Since 1989, the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress has been accomplishing the important task of preserving films that “represent important cultural, artistic and historic achievements in filmmaking.” From films way back in 1897 all the way up to 2011, they’ve now reached 850 films that celebrate our heritage and encapsulate our film history.

Today they’ve unveiled their 2022 list, which includes Brian De Palma’s Carrie, Frederick Wiseman’s Titicut Follies, Haile Gerima’s Bush Mama, Marlon Riggs’ Tongues Untied, Dee Rees’ Pariah, Kenneth Anger’s Scorpio Rising, along with The Little Mermaid, When Harry Met Sally, and, yes, the Registry’s first Marvel movie, Iron Man.

“The National Film Registry is an essential American enterprise that officially recognizes the rich depth and variety, the eloquence and the real greatness of American cinema and the filmmakers who have created it, film by film,” said Scorsese.

Check out the list of this year’s additions below, the full list here, and you can watch some films on the registry for free here. A selection will also be shown on TCM on December 27.

Mardi Gras Carnival (1898)

Cab Calloway Home Movies (1948-1951)

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950)

Charade (1963)

Scorpio Rising (1963)

Behind Every Good Man (1967)

Titicut Follies (1967)

Mingus (1968)

Manzanar (1971)

Betty Tells Her Story (1972)

Super Fly (1972)

Attica (1974)

Carrie (1976)

Union Maids (1976)

Word is Out: Stories of Our Lives (1977)

Bush Mama (1979)

The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez (1982)

Itam Hakim, Hopiit (1984)

Hairspray (1988)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Tongues Untied (1989)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

House Party (1990)

Iron Man (2008)

Pariah (2011)