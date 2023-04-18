After Cannes Film Festival announced its main lineup last week, the Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week sidebars have unveiled their slates. Now in its 55th edition, Directors’ Fortnight features Hong Sangsoo’s second feature of the year, In Our Day, while Sean Price Williams’ The Sweet East, Michel Gondry’s The Book of Solutions, Bertrand Mandico’s She Is Conann, and more.

“The Directors’ Fortnight was born when a community of directors came together with the desire to create an independent space that would encourage the emergence of free filmmaking regardless of geographical provenance or any other limiting criteria,” said Julien Rejl, Artistic Director of the Directors’ Fortnight. “At the heart of the creation of the Directors’ Fortnight was the singular quality of a work of art and the impossibility of pigeonholing it. We have chosen to present 30 films to you which, through their own unique language, embody a spirit of resistance to any form of ideology and to dominant narratives.”

As for the new Hong Sangsoo feature, starring Ki Joobong and Kim Minhee, here’s a synopsis: “A woman in her early 40s, is temporarily living at the home of a friend, who is raising a cat. Another person, a man in his 70s living alone, had his cat die of old age. Today each of them had a visitor — a woman in her 20s for the woman, and a man in his 30s for the old man. Both visitors came with serious questions to ask. The woman answered them rather briefly while standing up, while the old man ended up giving longer answers in an extended conversation. Both of them had ramyun for lunch in front of their guests, and coincidentally enough, they both added hot pepper paste to their ramyun. It’s not a very common thing to add hot pepper paste to ramyun.…”

Check out the lineups below.

Directors’ Fortnight Feature Films

AL ABRAÃO (Val Abraham / Abraham’s Valley)

by Manoel de Oliveira

Special screening

LE PROCÈS GOLDMAN (The Goldman Case)

by Cédric Kahn

Opening film

AGRA

by Kanu Behl

L’AUTRE LAURENS (The Other Laurens)

by Claude Schmitz

BÊN TRONG VỎ KÉN VÀNG (Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell)

by Thien An Pham

First feature film

BLACKBIRD BLACKBIRD BLACKBERRY (Merle merle mûre)

by Elene Naveriani

BLAZH (Grace / La Grâce)

by Ilya Povolotsky

First feature film

CONANN (She Is Conann)

by Bertrand Mandico

CREATURA

by Elena Martín Gimeno

DÉSERTS

by Faouzi Bensaïdi

IN FLAMES

by Zarrar Kahn

First feature film

LÉGUA

by Filipa Reis & João Miller Guerra

LE LIVRE DES SOLUTIONS (The Book of Solutions)

by Michel Gondry

MAMBAR PIERRETTE

by Rosine Mbakam

RIDDLE OF FIRE (Conte de feu)

by Weston Razooli

First feature film

THE FEELING THAT THE TIME FOR DOING SOMETHING HAS PASSED

by Joanna Arnow

First feature film

THE SWEET EAST

by Sean Price Williams

UN PRINCE (A Prince)

by Pierre Creton

XIAO BAI CHUAN (A Song Sung Blue)

by Zihan Geng

First feature film

WOO-RI-UI-HA-RU (In Our Day)

by Hong Sang-soo

Closing film

Directors’ Fortnight Short Films

AXXAM YAṚƔA, MAQAṚ ANSAḤMU (The House Is on Fire, Might as Well Get Warm / La maison brûle, autant se réchauffer)

by Mouloud Aït Liotna

DANS LA TÊTE UN ORAGE (A Storm Inside)

by Clément Pérot

IL COMPLEANNO DI ENRICO (The Birthday Party / L’Anniversaire d’Enrico)

by Francesco Sossai

J’AI VU LE VISAGE DU DIABLE (I Saw the Face of the Devil)

by Julia Kowalski

LEMON TREE

by Rachel Walden

MARGARETHE 89

by Lucas Malbrun

MAST-DEL

by Maryam Tafakory

OYU

by Atsushi Hirai

THE RED SEA MAKES ME WANNA CRY

by Faris Alrjoob

XIA RI FU BEN (Talking to the River)

by Yue Pan

Critics’ Week Lineup (via MUBI)

COMPETITION – FEATURES

Power Alley (Lillah Halla)

Il pleut dans la maison (Paloma Sermon-Daï)

Inshallah A Boy (Amjad Al Rasheed)

Jam (Jason Yu)

Lost Country (Vladimir Perisič)

Le ravissement (Iris Kaltenbäck)

Tiger Stripes (Amanda Nell Eu)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS – FEATURES

The (Exp)erience Of Love (Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balboni)

Vincent Must Die (Stéphan Castang)

OPENING FILM

Ama Gloria (Marie Amachoukeli)

CLOSING FILM

No Love Lost (Erwan Le Duc)