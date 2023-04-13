It’s Christmas morning for cinephiles. As per tradition, the Cannes Film Festival unveiled its 2023 selections in a press conference early this morning––at least for those of us stateside. Now in its 76th edition, this year’s event will take place May 16-27.

With Killers of the Flower Moon and Indiana Jones’ fifth and supposedly final outing previously confirmed, both out of competition, new highlights in competition include Todd Haynes‘ May December, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, Alice Rohrwacher’s La chimera, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s About Dry Grasses, and Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves. Additional selections include Víctor Erice’s long-awaiting return to filmmaking Cerrar los ojos, Steve McQueen’s documentary Occupied City, Takeshi Kitano’s Kubi, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Pictures of Ghosts, plus two films from both Wang Bing and Wim Wenders.

While more announcements will be made in the coming weeks, and there’s still Directors’ Fortnight to be unveiled, in terms of rumored films that aren’t part of the current slate, there’s the latest film Yorgos Lanthimos, Jia Zhangke, Alexander Payne, Jeff Nichols, Bertrand Bonnello, Robin Campillo, or Bruno Dumont, plus Jean-Luc Godard’s posthumous work.

Check out the selections below.

Competition

About Dry Grasses (Nuri Bilge Ceylan)

Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet)

Asteroid City (Wes Anderson)

Banel et Adama (Ramata-Toulaye Sy)

La chimera (Alice Rohrwacher)

Club Zero (Jessica Hausner)

Firebrand (Karim Aïnouz)

Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki)

Four Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania)

Il sol dell’avvenire (Nanni Moretti)

Jeunesse (Wang Bing)

L’été dernier (Catherine Breillat)

May December (Todd Haynes)

Monster (Hirokazu Kore-eda)

The Old Oak (Ken Loach)

La Passion de Dodin Bouffant (Tran Anh Hung)

Perfect Days (Wim Wenders)

Rapito (Marco Bellocchio)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Out of Competition

Jeanne du Barry (Maïwenn) (opening film)

Cobweb (Kim Jee-woon)

The Idol (Sam Levinson)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (James Mangold)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese)

Cannes Première

Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe (Martin Provost)

Cerrar los ojos (Víctor Erice)

Kubi (Takeshi Kitano)

Le temps d’aimer (Katell Quillévéré)

Special Screenings

Anselm (Das Rauschen der Zeit) (Wim Wenders)

Man in Black (Wang Bing)

Occupied City (Steve McQueen)

Pictures of Ghosts (Kleber Mendonça Filho)

Midnight Screenings

Acide (Just Philippot)

Kennedy (Anurag Kashyap)

Omar La Fraise (Elias Belkeddar)

Un Certain Regard

Le Règne Animal (Thomas Cailley (opening film)

Los Delincuentes (Rodrigo Moreno)

How to Have Sex (Molly Manning Walker)

Goodbye Julia (Mohamed Kordofani)

Crowrã (The Buriti Flower) (João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora)

Simple comme Sylvain (Monia Chokri)

The Mother of All Lies (Asmae El Moudir)

Los colonos (Felipe Gálvez)

Augure (Baloji Tshiani)

The Breaking Ice (Anthony Chen)

Rosalie (Stéphanie di Giusto)

The New Boy (Warwick Thornton)

If Only I Could Hibernate (Zoljargal Purevdash)

Hopeless (Kim Chang-hoon)

Terrestrial Verses (Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami)

Rien à perdre (Delphine Deloget)

Les Meutes (Kamal Lazraq)