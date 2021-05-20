With news that David Cronenberg would finally be returning to the director’s chair with a new sci-fi feature borrowing a title from his early film Crimes of the Future, his son Brandon Cronenberg will also be keeping busy. Following up Possessor, he’s now unveiled his next project and one that will see him somewhat following in his father’s footsteps.

After David Cronenberg adapted J.G. Ballard with his brilliant erotic psychological thriller Crash, Brandon Cronenberg will be adapting the late author’s 2000 novel Super-Cannes into a limited series. Deadline reports the project will be backed by Gub Neal’s Ringside Studios, the French company Newen, and Andy Starke‘s Anti-Worlds Film & Television.

Check out the book’s synopsis via Amazon below.

Eden-Olympia is more than just a multinational business park, it is a virtual city-state in itself, built for the most elite high-tech industries. Isolated and secure, the residents lack nothing, yet one day, a doctor at the clinic goes on a suicidal shooting spree. Dr. Jane Sinclair is hired as his replacement, and her husband Paul uncovers the dangerous psychological vents that maintain Eden-Olympia’s smoothly-running surface.

Cronenberg said, “Super-Cannes was an incredibly prescient novel that is more relevant now than ever — a heady blend of cutting politics and deviant psychology, built around a deeply satisfying detective story. I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to adapt it, and to be working on the series with Anti-Worlds and Ringside.”

Check out a reading of Super-Cannes from Ballard, who passed away in 2009, below.