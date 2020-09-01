There will be a smattering of Halloween-timed horror fare to watch this October, but near the top of our most-anticipated list is the latest film from Brandon Cronenberg. Following Antiviral, he’s back with the horror feature Possessor, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and was picked up by NEON for a release. Ahead of an October 9 theatrical release, with the new moniker Possessor Uncut, the full trailer has arrived.

Starring Christopher Abbott, Andrea Riseborough, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tuppence Middleton, and Sean Bean, the film follows a company who uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people’s bodies, and have them carry out assassinations.

“I think Possessor is at most loosely related to Inception,” Cronenberg told Bloody Disgusting. “It’s true they both touch on the idea that aspects of a person’s will and desires can originate outside them, but structurally my film probably has more in common with body-swap comedies. Possessor is also more focused on what it is to play a human character, on the conflict between internal and external identity, and how both those things are in some ways imposed on us.”

Possessor Uncut opens on October 9.