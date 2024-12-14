With just a week to go until Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist, ranking quite highly on our best films of 2024, arrives in theaters, we’re getting new details on what the filmmaker has up next. Although it took six years for him to get his latest off the ground, thankfully it doesn’t look like the wait will be as long for his next project.

First up, he’s co-written Ann Lee with his partner and collaborator Mona Fastvold, who directed the film, which has already wrapped production. Deadline reports the musical stars Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo. With a score by The Brutalist composer Daniel Blumberg, the “epic fable” follows the “founding leader of the Shaker Movement, who was proclaimed by her followers as the female Christ and went on to build one of the largest utopian societies in American history.”

As for what project Corbet will direct next, he’s revealed in a New Yorker profile that he’s already completed the first draft of a new screenplay that draws on horror and Westerns for inspiration. Set in the 1970s and 1980s, and described as having a “looser” style, it will once again capture the immigration process, but this time China to California.

“I think that my immediate response to the reception of this movie is, like, ‘Well, now you have an opportunity to make something that really pisses everyone off,’” said Corbet, who had a family viewing of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for Halloween. “It seems like a good time to really shake viewers. I think they can handle it.”