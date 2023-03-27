Following his pair of directorial features, The Childhood of a Leader and Vox Lux, we’ve been waiting a few years for new updates on Brady Corbet’s third film, The Brutalist. Initially announced back in the fall of 2020 with the cast of Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard, Mark Rylance, Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Kirby, Raffey Cassidy, Isaach De Bankolé, Alessandro Nivola, and Stacy Martin, production has now finally kicked off albeit with a new ensemble.

Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, and Guy Pearce will now lead the film, co-written by Corbet and his partner Mona Fastvold, which chronicles 30 years in the life of one artist’s enduring monolithic vision. “Amidst a revamped cycle of populism and prejudice in the 21st Century, The Brutalist is a film which celebrates the triumphs of the most daring and accomplished visionaries; our ancestors. It is the project which is so far the closest to my heart and family history,” said Corbet.

As we await more updates on the full ensemble, check out the synopsis below for the film shot by Lol Crawley.

THE BRUTALIST is the sweeping journey of László Toth’s efforts to establish his wife, Erszebet, and himself in post-war America. László initially endures poverty and indignity, but the architect’s genius is soon recognized by the seemingly charming industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren. Van Buren offers László and his family the American Dream on a silver platter, commissioning him to design a grand modernist monument and help shape the landscape of the country he now calls home. It will be the most ambitious project of his career, one that will take László and Erzsébet to both monumental heights and devastating lows. THE BRUTALIST chronicles the uncompromising vision of an artist and the rebuilding of a nation by a generation of immigrants. But above all, THE BRUTALIST is a powerful love story of a couple who must struggle to protect themselves against a patron whose dark influence threatens to destroy everything they have built.