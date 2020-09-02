While he hasn’t acted in six years, Brady Corbet has been staying busy behind the camera. With two directorial features under his belt, The Childhood of a Leader and Vox Lux, he’s now preparing for this third feature, The Brutalist, and he has secured an impressive cast.

The drama will star Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard, Mark Rylance, Sebastian Stan, Vanessa Kirby, Raffey Cassidy, Isaach De Bankolé, Alessandro Nivola, and Stacy Martin. Co-written with his partner Mona Fastvold, Corbet’s film chronicles 30 years in the life of one artist’s enduring monolithic vision. When visionary architect László Toth (Edgerton) and his wife Erzsébet (Cotillard) flee post-war Europe to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern America, their lives are changed forever by a mysterious and wealthy client (Rylance).

“Amidst a revamped cycle of populism and prejudice in the 21st Century, The Brutalist is a film which celebrates the triumphs of the most daring and accomplished visionaries; our ancestors. It is the project which is so far the closest to my heart and family history,” said Corbet. “I so look forward to reuniting with many of our closest collaborators, as well as some exciting new ones, to realise what we all anticipate to be a vital and urgent motion picture”.

With production set to kick off this January, it’s promising to hear that Corbet has secured the resources and talent to continue down the path of rather ambitious projects. After his drama Vox Lux served as a breakout for Raffey Cassidy, we’re also keen to see her reteam with the director.