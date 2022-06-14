While they don’t know it yet, this is, for friends Colie Moline and Hollyn Patterson, the end of five years range riding together in the American Pacific Northwest. It’s also their most comfortable after trading the usual camper for an old cabin this summer. With only themselves and a crew of herd dogs for assistance, they take to the Idahoan plains in search of the beef cattle and calves they’ve been contracted to reclaim. The work is tiring and tenuous in consistency, but also spiritually and physically rewarding—if not financially. Colie and Hollyn have grown close: an easy rapport and trust that allows director Emelie Mahdavian (and us) a glimpse into their personal lives, thoughts, and aspirations. It’s western living sans artifice.

Accordingly, Bitterbrush won’t be for everyone. Beautiful landscapes and endearing lead duo aside, there’s not much here as far as narrative thrust beyond the task at-hand. This is a full year condensed into 90 minutes, labor over insight. I would have liked more instances like a campfire conversation where Colie speaks about her mother’s passing or the two waxing on about whether it’s better to change up the scenery each year or keep things familiar, but I get why Mahdavian chose to utilize that as accompaniment rather than the main course. She wants to give these expert cowhands a showcase, and us a window into a life we can’t begin to fathom. It’s about what these women are doing more than who they are.

And that’s intriguing enough. From finding cattle in the open expanse to yelling at the dogs to do their jobs as the cows buck back to breaking a new colt, this is the job in all its strenuous splendor. We get a few little moments of humor—Colie’s hatred of corned beef hash, Hollyn’s frustration with a horse that doesn’t want to comply—but so much of our investment arrives from curiosity towards the craft. There’s the real-time lassoing, hogtying, and medicating of a cow; there’s that extensive colt-breaking with flags, blankets, ropes, and saddles which seem to go on forever. The patience Holly and Colie show is unparalleled, yet seems to come so naturally as necessary to the task.

Being able to enjoy the scenery is a bonus, especially once the weather turns. It’s great hearing these women discuss an incoming storm by the shift of light before donning their winter coats as snow starts to fall. They look so cold that I wonder if Mahdavian and the camera operators bundled up warmer or went with the solidarity of braving the elements like their subjects. Not that Hollyn and Colie would necessarily change anything. They’ve been doing this so long that they know how many layers are needed and when warmth becomes counter-intuitive to riding; no coincidence their onscreen journey holds little drama. They could do these insanely difficult actions in their sleep. Mahdavian doesn’t have to manufacture embellished conflict.

We simply enjoy the vibes and atmosphere on their own terms. We watch these women do their thing with full confidence and expertise to keep it light and entertaining. Maybe that won’t be enough for some, but it’s definitely enough for the work to be a success. It’s a slice of life wherein the place and people exist out of time and space. We don’t need to know their history to know who they are right now on this range. Mahdavian gives us enough for context and motivation before letting Colie and Hollyn take over with their enthusiasm and love of nature, and this opportunity to absorb it on a level very few people can. Because it won’t last. Life will interfere. So embrace the awe without regrets.

Bitterbrush opens in limited release on June 17 before hitting VOD on June 24.