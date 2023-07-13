Marin Ireland made her mark at this year’s Sundance Film Festival this year, with an unforgettable turn in the December-set Eileen along with Laura Moss’ directorial debut birth/rebirth. A reimagination of Mary Shelley’s classic horror myth Frankenstein for contemporary times, the film was picked up by IFC Films and Shudder for an August 18 theatrical release and now the first trailer has landed.

Here’s the synopsis: “Rose (Marin Ireland) is a pathologist who prefers working with corpses over social interaction. She also has an obsession — the reanimation of the dead. Celie (Judy Reyes) is a maternity nurse who has built her life around her bouncy, chatterbox six-year-old daughter, Lila (A.J. Lister). When one tragic night, Lila suddenly falls ill and dies, the two women’s worlds crash into each other. They embark on a dark path of no return where they will be forced to confront how far they are willing to go to protect what they hold most dear.”

See the trailer and poster below.

birth/rebirth opens on August 18 in theaters.