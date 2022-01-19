The complete lineup for the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival, taking place February 10-20, 2022, has been unveiled and it’s a major collection of some of our most-anticipated films of the year. As teased yesterday, Claire Denis’ Fire (which now has the title Avec amour et acharnement (aka Both Sides of the Blade)) will premiere in competition, alongside Hong Sangsoo’s The Novelist’s Film, Carla Simón’s Summer 1993 follow-up Alcarràs, Ulrich Seidl’s Rimini, Rithy Panh’s Everything Will Be Ok, and more.
Elsewhere in the festival is Bertrand Bonello’s Coma, Dario Argento’s Dark Glasses, Andrew Dominik’s Nick Cave & Warren Ellis doc This Much I Know To Be True, Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet, Gastón Solnicki’s A Little Love Package, Quentin Dupieux’s Incredible But True, plus new shorts by Lucrecia Martel, Hlynur Pálmason, and more. Also recently announced was the Panorama section, which will open with Alain Guiraudie’s Nobody’s Hero.
See the line-up below.
Competition Films
A E I O U – Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe (A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love)
Germany / France
by Nicolette Krebitz
with Sophie Rois, Udo Kier, Milan Herms, Nicolas Bridet
World premiere
Alcarràs
Spain / Italy
by Carla Simón
with Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset, Albert Bosch, Ainet Jounou, Josep Abad
World premiere
Avec amour et acharnement (Both Sides of the Blade)
France
by Claire Denis
with Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Ogier
World premiere
Rimini
Austria / France / Germany
by Ulrich Seidl
with Michael Thomas, Hans-Michael Rehberg, Tessa Göttlicher, Inge Maux, Claudia Martini
World premiere
Call Jane
USA
by Phyllis Nagy
with Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara
International premiere
Drii Winter (A Piece of Sky)
Switzerland / Germany
by Michael Koch
with Michèle Brand, Simon Wisler
World premiere
Everything Will Be Ok
France / Cambodia
by Rithy Panh
World premiere / documentary form
La ligne (The Line)
Switzerland / France / Belgium
by Ursula Meier
with Stéphanie Blanchoud, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Elli Spagnolo
World premiere
Leonora addio
Italy
by Paolo Taviani
with Fabrizio Ferracane, Matteo Pittiruti, Dania Marino, Dora Becker
World premiere
Les passagers de la nuit (The Passengers of the Night)
France
by Mikhaël Hers
with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon-Richter, Noée Abita, Megan Northam, Thibault Vinçon, Emmanuelle Béart
World premiere
Nana (Before, Now & Then)
Indonesia
by Kamila Andini
with Happy Salma, Laura Basuki, Arswendy Bening Swara, Ibnu Jamil
World premiere
Peter von Kant
France
by François Ozon
with Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani, Hanna Schygulla
World premiere / opening film
Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush)
Germany / France
by Andreas Dresen
with Meltem Kaptan, Alexander Scheer
World premiere
Robe of Gems
Mexico / Argentina / USA
by Natalia López Gallardo
with Nailea Norvind, Antonia Olivares, Aida Roa
World premiere / debut film
So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa (The Novelist’s Film)
South Korea
by Hong Sangsoo
with Lee Hyeyoung, Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa
World premiere
Un año, una noche (One Year, One Night)
Spain / France
by Isaki Lacuesta
with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Noémie Merlant, Quim Gutiérrez
World premiere
Un été comme ça (That Kind of Summer)
Canada
by Denis Côté
with Larissa Corriveau, Aude Mathieu, Laure Giappiconi, Anne Ratte Polle, Samir Guesmi
World premiere
Yin Ru Chen Yan (Return to Dust)
People’s Republic of China
by Li Ruijun
with Wu Renlin, Hai Qing
World premiere
Berlinale Special Gala Films
Against the Ice
Iceland / Denmark
by Peter Flinth
with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, Charles Dance
World premiere
À propos de Joan (About Joan)
France / Germany / Ireland
by Laurent Larivière
with Isabelle Huppert, Lars Eidinger, Swann Arlaud
World premiere
Gangubai Kathiawadi
India
by Sanjay Leela Bhansali
with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn
World premiere
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
United Kingdom
by Sophie Hyde
with Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson
European premiere
Incroyable mais vrai (Incredible But True)
France / Belgium
by Quentin Dupieux
with Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier
World premiere
Der Passfälscher (The Forger)
Germany / Luxembourg
by Maggie Peren
with Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler
World premiere
Occhiali neri (Dark Glasses)
Italy / France
by Dario Argento
with Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento, Andrea Zhang
World premiere
The Outfit
USA
by Graham Moore
with Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien
World premiere / Debut
Berlinale Special films
1341 Framim Mehamatzlema Shel Micha Bar-Am (1341 Frames of Love and War)
Israel / United Kingdom / USA
by Ran Tal
World premiere / documentary form
Eine deutsche Partei (A German Party)
Germany
by Simon Brückner
World premiere / documentary form
Le chêne (Die Eiche – Mein Zuhause)
France
by Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux
International premiere / documentary form
Nest
Denmark / Iceland
by Hlynur Pálmason
with Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Grímur Hlynsson, Þorgils Hlynsson
World premiere / short film
Nothing Lasts Forever
USA
by Jason Kohn
World premiere / documentary form
Terminal norte (North Terminal)
Argentina
by Lucrecia Martel
International premiere / documentary form / short film
This Much I Know To Be True
United Kingdom
by Andrew Dominik
with Nick Cave, Warren Ellis
World premiere / documentary form
Encounters
A Little Love Package
Austria / Argentina
by Gastón Solnicki
with Angeliki Papoulia, Carmen Chaplin, Mario Bellatin
World premiere
À vendredi, Robinson (See You Friday, Robinson)
France / Switzerland / Iran / Lebanon
by Mitra Farahani
with Jean-Luc Godard, Ebrahim Golestan
World premiere / documentary form
Axiom
Germany
by Jöns Jönsson
with Moritz von Treuenfels, Ricarda Seifried, Thomas Schubert
World premiere
Brat vo vsyom (Brother in Every Inch)
Russian Federation
by Alexander Zolotukhin
with Sergey Zhuravlev, Nikolay Zhuravlev
World premiere
Coma
France
by Bertrand Bonello
with Julia Faure, Louise Labeque
World premiere
Father’s Day
Rwanda
by Kivu Ruhorahoza
with Mediatrice Kayitesi, Aline Amike, Yves Kijyana
World premiere
Flux Gourmet
United Kingdom / USA / Hungary
by Peter Strickland
with Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Richard Bremmer
World premiere
I Poli ke i Poli (The City and the City)
Greece
by Christos Passalis, Syllas Tzoumerkas
with Vassilis Kanakis, Alexandros Vardaxoglou, Angeliki Papoulia
World premiere
Journal d’Amérique (American Journal)
France
by Arnaud des Pallières
World premiere / documentary form
Keiko, me wo sumasete (Small, Slow but Steady)
Japan / France
by Shô Miyake
with Yukino Kishii, Tomokazu Miura, Masaki Miura
World premiere
MUTZENBACHER
Austria
by Ruth Beckermann
World premiere / documentary form
Queens of the Qing Dynasty
Canada
by Ashley McKenzie
with Sarah Walker, Ziyin Zheng
World premiere
Sonne
Austria
by Kurdwin Ayub
with Melina Benli, Law Wallner, Maya Wopienka
World premiere / Debut
Unrueh (Unrest)
Switzerland
by Cyril Schäublin
with Clara Gostynski, Alexei Evstratov
World premiere
Zum Tod meiner Mutter (The Death of my Mother)
Germany
by Jessica Krummacher
with Birte Schnöink, Elsie de Brauw, Johanna Orsini, Susanne Bredehöft, Gina Haller, Christian Löber
World premiere
Panorama
Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death)
Germany
by Cem Kaya
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
Cem Kaya’s dense documentary essay celebrates 60 years of Turkish music in Germany. An alternative post-war history that is at the same time a musical Who’s Who – from Yüksel Özkasap to Derdiyoklar and Muhabbet.
Baqyt (Happiness)
Kazakhstan
by Askar Uzabayev
with Laura Myrzakhmetova, Yerbolat Alkozha
World premiere
For her job as an influencer, she wears orange and a broad smile. The “Happiness” brand is her doctrine, but her home is a dark place where brute force has ruled for years. This film shows us what it costs to escape the trap of misogyny.
Berdreymi (Beautiful Beings)
Iceland / Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / Czech Republic
by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
with Birgir Dagur Bjarkason, Áskell Einar Pálmason, Viktor Benóný Benediktsson, Snorri Rafn Frímannsson
World premiere
Balli, 14, is an outsider. But then he meets three boys of his own age. A coming-of-age drama which finds poetic images for a tentative, emergent friendship that threatens to falter due to gender-normed codes of conduct, and violence.
Bettina
Germany
by Lutz Pehnert
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
A biography set in East and West Berlin in which singer-songwriter Bettina Wegner, born in 1947, sings about life in the GDR, her feelings of being uprooted in West Berlin, and looks back with humour and honesty on a life of resistance.
Cinco lobitos (Lullaby)
Spain
by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa
with Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea, Mikel Bustamante
World premiere / debut film
Amaia and Javi are new parents. When he disappears for weeks on end to work, she seeks support from her parents. But Amaia’s mother suddenly falls ill. A sensitive study of the caring, cross-generational role of women.
Concerned Citizen
Israel
by Idan Haguel
with Ariel Wolf, Shlomi Bertonov
World premiere
Ben and Raz are painstakingly pursuing their desire to have a child, and the migrant neighbourhood where this gay couple has set up their new flat is on the up. But a conflict over a newly planted tree in the city brings deep-seated prejudices to light.
Una femmina (Una Femmina – The Code of Silence)
Italy
by Francesco Costabile
with Lina Siciliano, Fabrizio Ferracane, Anna Maria De Luca, Simona Malato, Luca Massaro
World premiere
Hardship and beauty lie cheek by jowl in Rosa’s home in the wilds of Calabria. When she becomes aware of her family’s involvement in the mafia, she has to decide how far she is willing to go in order to break out of the ’Ndrangheta.
Fogaréu
Brazil / France
by Flávia Neves
with Bárbara Colen, Eucir de Souza, Nena Inoue, Fernanda Vianna, Vilminha Chaves, Timothy Wilson, Typyire Ãwa
World premiere / debut film
After years of absence, Fernanda returns to her uncle’s ranch in Goiás in mid-western Brazil. Her appearance and her uncomfortable questions expose ableist and colonial structures and shake the façade of her bourgeois family.
Grand Jeté
Germany
by Isabelle Stever
with Sarah Nevada Grether, Emil von Schönfels, Susanne Bredehöft
World premiere
Dance teacher and mother Nadja left her son Mario with her own mother when he was little. Now she has reappeared on his doorstep, seeking a closeness that knows fewer and fewer boundaries. An uncompromising film about family relationships.
Heroji radničke klase (Working Class Heroes)
Serbia
by Miloš Pušić
with Jasna Djuričić, Boris Isaković, Predrag Momčilović, Stefan Beronja, Aleksandar Djurica, Bojana Milanović
World premiere
Lidija is working for a dubious real estate company. It is her job to protect the construction site’s image and cover up the dirty tracks left by Serbian turbo-capitalism. But when the workers rebel, her complicity is put to the test.
Kdyby radši hořelo (Somewhere Over the Chemtrails)
Czech Republic
by Adam Koloman Rybanský
with Miroslav Krobot, Michal Isteník, Anna Polívková
World premiere / debut film
When a villager is injured by a car at a party, firefighter Brona is immediately convinced that it is an attack perpetrated by an “Arab”. His colleague Standa sees things differently. A laconic film that explores the causes of racism.
No Simple Way Home
Kenya / South Sudan / South Africa
by Akuol de Mabior
World premiere / debut film / Panorama Dokumente
Akuol de Mabior is the daughter of a martyr of the revolution in South Sudan. As her mother is sworn in as vice president, the young woman tries to find out if this country torn by civil war can ever become her home.
No U-Turn
Nigeria / South Africa / France / Germany
by Ike Nnaebue
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
As a young man, Ike Nnaebue tried to flee to Europe. Twenty years later, he retraces the steps of his journey back then to find out what motivates young people today to expose themselves to the dangers of a passage into an uncertain future.
El norte sobre el vacío (Northern Skies Over Empty Space)
Mexico
by Alejandra Márquez Abella
with Gerardo Trejoluna, Paloma Petra, Dolores Heredia, Juan Daniel García Treviño, Mayra Hermosillo
World premiere
With a keen sense of how to deploy omens that herald change, Alejandra Márquez Abella portrays a period of epochal change in rural Mexico – as seen by those who are usually restricted to the role of passive supporting actor.
Produkty 24 (Convenience Store)
Russian Federation / Slovenia / Turkey
by Michael Borodin
with Zukhara Sanzysbay, Lyudmila Vasilyeva, Tolibzhon Suleimanov, Nargiz Abdullaeva
World premiere / debut film
A supermarket in a Moscow suburb is the heart of darkness for the Uzbek “employees” who work there around the clock and are threatened, abused and imprisoned. Mukhabbat escapes and reveals the vicious circle of modern slavery. A truly surreal real-life trip.
Viens je t’emmène (Nobody’s Hero)
France
by Alain Guiraudie
with Jean-Charles Clichet, Noémie Lvovsky, Iliès Kadri, Renaud Rutten, Doria Tillier
World premiere
After a terrorist attack in Clermont-Ferrand, France, events are driven forward by an unusual cast of characters centring round a likeable man in his mid-thirties, an older married female sex worker and a young homeless man of Arab descent.
Berlinale Classics
Mamma Roma
Italy 1962
by Pier Paolo Pasolini
with Anna Magnani, Ettore Garofolo, Franco Citti, Silvana Corsini, Luisa Loiano
World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)
Mamma Roma is an early neo-realistic masterpiece by Pier Paolo Pasolini, starring the consummate character actor Anna Magnani. The social drama is about a prostitute unable to rise in the world because her son chooses a delinquent path. In his second film, Pier Paolo Pasolini evoked the misery and eros of the Italian sub-proletariat. With Christian iconography located somewhere between the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Mamma Roma traces the via dolorosa of two people on the margins of society. The restoration by CSC – Cineteca Nazionale was done from the original 35mm negative and an optical sound track that was provided by RTI-Mediaset in cooperation with Infinity+ and Cine34. By integrating some sections from a print held in the CSC – Cineteca Nazionale that had been missing from earlier versions, it was possible to reconstruct the original version of the film.
Kawaita hana (Pale Flower)
Japan 1964
by Masahiro Shinoda
with Ryo Ikebe, Mariko Kaga, Takashi Fujiki, Naoki Sugiura, Shin’ichiro Mikami
World premiere of the digitally remastered version (4K DCP)
Masahiro Shinoda’s enthralling gangster pic Kawaita hana glorifies big city life in a tale about a contract killer recently released from prison who falls for an enigmatic gambler. Beholden to the Aesthetics of Shadow concept with its expressive light and dark camerawork, the film, shot in black-and-white and Cinemascope, intensifies into an existential drama, accentuated by composer Tore Takemitsu’s cool jazz score. Kawaita hana was digitally re-mastered by the Japanese Shochiku Co. Ltd. in cooperation with the Japan Foundation. Shochiku provided the original 35mm negative for the 4K master, Shochiku MediaWorX Inc. processed the restoration.
Skřivánci na niti (Larks on a String)
Czechoslovakia 1969/1990
by Jiří Menzel
with Rudolf Hrušínský, Vlastimil Brodský, Václav Neckář, Jitka Zelenohorská
World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)
With Skřivánci na niti, a romantic tale that is as poetic as it is subversive, director Jiří Menzel debunks state regimentation and posturing as theatre of the absurd, with the government functionaries serving as the chief comic relief. This satire, made during the Prague Spring era and based on short stories by Bohumil Hrabal, is set in a communist re-education camp, where political “reactionaries” and female prisoners form an alliance. Banned in 1969, censored scenes were re-integrated in 1989 and the film had its international premiere at the 1990 Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Golden Bear. That version served as a reference for the digital restoration, which was done using the original picture and sound negatives. The restoration was done by the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, working with the Národni filmový archiv, Prague, the Czech Film fund, UPP, and Soundsquare.
Notre Musique (Our Music)
Switzerland / France 2004
by Jean-Luc Godard
with Sarah Adler, Nade Dieu, Rony Kramer, Simon Eine, Jean-Christophe Bouvet
World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)
According to the rules of his dialectic of shot/reverse shot, in his late work Notre Musique, Jean-Luc Godard squares off disturbing montages of fictional and documentary war images with film theory doctrine and philosophical aphorisms, using that to question notions of individual guilt and responsibility. In parallel, two young women question the guests of a book fair in Sarajevo about historical guilt and responsibility. Notre Musique was restored in 4K by Patrick Lindenmaier (Andromeda Film AG) from a 35mm negative. The lab worked with the film’s cinematographer, Julien Hirsch, on the colour correction. The digitisation was made possible by Loterie Romande, Canton de Vaude, SRG SSR / RTS, Fondation Leenaards, and the Cinémathèque suisse.
Tommy
United Kingdom, 1975
by Ken Russell
with Ann-Margret, Oliver Reed, Roger Daltrey, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Jack Nicholson, Pete Townshend, Tina Turner
World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)
Tommy is cinema’s first ever rock opera. Eccentric director Ken Russell has rendered the story of a traumatised child who ascends to idol of the masses into an all-star satire of the pop music industry, with hits and hysteria, pomp and pop art coalescing into a symphonic synthesis of the arts. The songs, by The Who’s Pete Townshend, were recorded for playback on a Quintaphonic Sound system. The digital 4K restoration was done by Sony Pictures Entertainment from an original 35mm negative and a 35mm colour inter-positive. Partners responsible for the 4K scan, the digital frame restoration, and the colour correction and other adjustments were Cineric, Inc. and Roundabout Entertainment in the USA, and the Prasad Corporation in India. David Bernstein acted as colourist. Audio conforming and audio restoration was done by Deluxe Audio Services.
Suzhou he (Suzhou River)
China / Germany 2000
by Lou Ye
with Zhou Xun, Jia Hongsheng, Hua Zhongkai, Yao Anlian, Nai An
World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)
Lou Ye’s tragic love story Suzhou he, about a motorcycle courier who is accused of kidnapping and killing the woman he loves, draws a portrait of a generation uprooted, set against the backdrop of modern Shanghai. Shot on coarse-grain 16mm stock, the film is a captivating Chinese variation on the neo-noir trend of the era, following in the footsteps of Hitchcock’s Vertigo. With its neo-realistic urban images and night-time passages that encapsulates the alternative sub-culture, Lou Ye created a cinematic puzzle of illusion and reality. Despite the Chinese government’s embargo at the time of its international release, Suzhou he has attained cult status in its country of origin and is now considered a classic of modern Chinese cinema. The digital restoration was based on the original A/B negative. Scanning took place at Screenshot, the digital dust-busting at The Post Republic, and colour grading by Moritz Peters. The Dolby 5.1 sound was mastered at Basis Berlin Postproduction by Ansgar Frerich and Sebastian Tesch.
Brüder (Brothers)
Germany 1929
by Werner Hochbaum
with Gyula Balogh, Erna Schumacher, Ilse Berger as well as dockworkers and female labourers
World premiere of the digitally restored version (2K DCP)
This silent film classic of proletarian cinema is about the Hamburg dockworker’s strike of 1896/97, and two brothers who face off against each other. One is a labour leader; the other is a policeman. The digital restoration by the Deutsche Kinemathek was done in cooperation with the Filmarchiv Austria and broadcaster ZDF/ARTE. The screening on February 13 will be accompanied by live music performed by the Berlin Philharmonic under the baton of Raphael Haeger. The new music, composed by Martin Grütter, was commissioned by ZDF/ARTE. The digital restoration was funded by the FFE Film Legacy Subsidy Programme.
Berlinale Forum
Afterwater
Germany / Spain / South Korea / Serbia
by Dane Komljen
with Jonasz Hapka, Signe Westberg, Boban Kaluđer
World premiere
Akyn (Poet)
Kazakhstan
by Darezhan Omirbayev
with Yerdos Kanayev, Serik Salkinbayev, Klara Kabylgazina
European premiere
Bashtaalak sa’at (Shall I Compare You to a Summer’s Day?)
Egypt / Lebanon / Germany
by Mohammad Shawky Hassan
with Donia Massoud, Ahmed El Gendy, Salim Mrad
World premiere / debut film
Camuflaje (Camouflage)
Argentina
by Jonathan Perel
with Felix Bruzzone, Margarita Molfino, Iris Avellaneda
World premiere / documentary form
Cette maison (This House)
Canada
by Miryam Charleswith Schelby Jean-Baptiste, Florence Blain Mbaye, Eve Duranceau
World premiere / debut film
La edad media (The Middle Ages)
Argentina
by Alejo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña
with Cleo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña, Alejo Moguillansky
World premiere
L’état et moi
Germany
by Max Linz
with Sophie Rois, Jeremy Mockridge, Hauke Heumann
World premiere
Europe
Germany / France
by Philip Scheffner
with Rhim Ibrir, Thierry Cantin, Didier Cuillierier
World premiere
Une fleur à la bouche (A Flower in the Mouth)
France / Germany / South Korea
by Éric Baudelaire
with Oxmo Puccino, Dali Benssalah
World premiere
Für die Vielen – Die Arbeiterkammer Wien (For the Many – The Vienna Chamber of Labour)
Austria
by Constantin Wulff
World premiere / documentary form
Geographies of Solitude
Canada
by Jacquelyn Mills
with Zoe Lucas
World premiere / documentary form
Happer’s Comet
USA
by Tyler Taormina
with Grace Berlino, Jax Terry, Ryan McGlade
World premiere
Jet Lag
Switzerland / Austria
by Zheng Lu Xinyuan
with Lin Wenqing, Zoe, Zheng Lu Xinyuan
World premiere / documentary form
Mato seco em chamas (Dry Ground Burning)
Brazil / Portugal
by Adirley Queirós, Joana Pimenta
with Joana Darc, Léa Alves, Andreia Vieira
World premiere
Miền ký ức (Memoryland)
Vietnam / Deutschland
by Kim Quy Bui
with Mong Giao Vu, Thi Thu Trang Nguyen, Van Thai Nguyen
European premiere
Mis dos voces (My Two Voices)
Canada
by Lina Rodriguez
with Ana Garay Kostic, Marinela Piedrahita, Claudia Montoya
World premiere / documentary form
Najeneun deopgo bameneun chupgo (Hot in Day, Cold at Night)
South Korea
by Park Song-yeol
with Won Hyang-ra, Park Song-yeol, Shin Won-woo
International premiere
Nie zgubiliśmy drogi (We Haven’t Lost Our Way)
Poland
by Anka Sasnal, Wilhelm Sasnal
with Agnieszka Żulewska, Andrzej Konopka, Oskar Hamerski
World premiere
Nuclear Family
USA / Singapore
by Erin Wilkerson, Travis Wilkerson
with Travis Wilkerson, Erin Wilkerson, Matilda Wilkerson
European premiere / documentary form
Rewind and Play
Germany / France
By Alain Gomis
World premiere / documentary form
Scala
Thailand
by Ananta Thitanat
with Pongpop Inheen, Saman Watcharasirirot, Nakorn Nuannngein
World premiere / debut film / documentary form
Super Natural
Portugal
by Jorge Jácome
with Alexis Fernandes, Bárbara Matos, Celestine Ngantonga Ndzana
World premiere / debut film / documentary form
Terra que marca (Striking Land)
Portugal
by Raul Domingues
with Maria Alice Sousa, Manual Jesus Duro, Joaquim Sousa
World premiere / documentary form
Três tigres tristes (Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter)
Brazil
by Gustavo Vinagre
with Pedro Ribeiro, Jonata Vieira, Isabella Pereira
World premiere
O trio em mi bemol (The Kegelstatt Trio)
Portugal / Spain
by Rita Azevedo Gomes
with Rita Durão, Pierre Léon, Ado Arrieta
World premiere
The United States of America
USA
by James Benning
World premiere / documentary form
El veterano (The Veteran)
Chile
by Jeronimo Rodriguez
World premiere
Berlinale Shorts
Agrilogistics
United Kingdom / Spain, 21’
by Gerard Ortín Castellví
World premiere / documentary form
Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est (Memories from the Eastern Front)
Romania, 30’
by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
World premiere / documentary form
Ampangabagat Nin Talakba Ha Likol (It’s Raining Frogs Outside)
Philippines, 14’
by Maria Estela Paiso
with Alyana Cabral
International premiere
Bird in the Peninsula
France / Japan, 16’
by Atsushi Wada
World premiere
By Flávio
Portugal / France, 27’
by Pedro Cabeleira
with Ana Vilaça, Rodrigo Manaia, Tiago Costa
World premiere
Chhngai Dach Alai (Further and Further Away)
Cambodia, 24’
by Polen Ly
with Bopha Oul, Phanny Loem
World premiere
Dirndlschuld
Austria, 15’
by Wilbirg Brainin-Donnenberg
International premiere / documentary form
Four Nights
USA / Mexico / Nepal, 16’
by Deepak Rauniyar
with Asha Magrati, Dayahang Rai
International premiere
Haulout
United Kingdom / Russian Federation, 25’
by Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev
World premiere / documentary form
Heroínas (Heroines)
Peru, 21’
by Marina Herrera
World premiere / documentary form
Histoire pour 2 Trompettes (A Story for 2 Trumpets)
France, 5’
by Amandine Meyer
World premiere
Jon-Jae-Ui Jib (House of Existence)
South Korea, 8’
by Joung Yumi
World premiere
Kicking the Clouds
USA, 16’
by Sky Hopinka
with Brandy Goodbuffalo, Sylvia Gard, Modesta Van Oss
International premiere / documentary form
Manhã de Domingo (Sunday Morning)
Brazil, 25’
by Bruno Ribeiro
with Raquel Paixão, Leonardo Castro, Silvana Stein, André Pacheco, Indira Nascimento, Valéria Lima
International premiere
Mars Exalté (Exalted Mars)
France, 18’
by Jean-Sébastien Chauvin
with Alain Garcia Vergara
World premiere
Retreat
Germany, 30’
by Anabela Angelovska
World premiere / documentary form
El sembrador de estrellas (The Sower of Stars)
Spain, 25’
by Lois Patiño
World premiere
Soum
France, 31’
by Alice Brygo
with Inti Franc-Régis, Pauline Cormault, Jai Rebière
World premiere / documentary form
Starfuckers
USA, 14’
by Antonio Marziale
with Antonio Marziale, Cole Doman, Jonathan Slavin
International premiere
Trap
Russian Federation / Lithuania, 20’
by Anastasia Veber
with Ignat Dvoinikov, Elizaveta Broshkova, Anastasia Arzhevikina, Eugene Zherdy
International premiere
Will My Parents Come to See Me
Germany / Austria / Somalia, 28’
by Mo Harawe
with Xaliimo Cali Xasan, Shucayb Abdirahman Cabdi, Maxamed Axmed Maxamed, Mohamed Hirsi, Geenyada Madaw, Faysal Colaad Muxumed
World premiere
Forum Expanded
Devil’s Peak
USA
by Simon Liu
International premiere
Diva
Switzerland
by Nicolas Cilins
World premiere
Fire Emergencies
USA
by Kevin Jerome Everson
World premiere
Gazing… Unseeing
Netherlands / Egypt
by Mohamed Abdelkarim
World premiere
Home When You Return
USA
by Carl Elsaesser
International premiere
If from Every Tongue It Drips
Canada / United Kingdom / Sri Lanka
by Sharlene Bamboat
European premiere
If Revolution Is a Sickness
USA / Poland
by Diane Severin Nguyen
World premiere
Instant Life
Germany
by Anja Dornieden, Juan David González Monroy, Andrew Kim
World premiere
Jail Bird in a Peacock Chair
Germany / USA
by James Gregory Atkinson
European premiere
Kumbuka
USA / Netherlands / Democratic Republic of Congo
by Petna Ndaliko Katondolo
Majmouan (Subtotals)
Iran / Polen
by Mohammadreza Farzad
World premiere
Moune Ô
Belgium
by Maxime Jean-Baptiste
World premiere
Mun koti (My Home)
Finland
by Azar Saiyar
World premiere
MU/T/T/ER
United Kingdom
by Esther Kondo Heller
O dente do dragão (Dragon Tooth)
Brazil
by Rafael Castanheira Parrode
World premiere
One Big Bag
USA / United Kingdom
by Every Ocean Hughes
World premiere
Parasite Family
Thailand
by Prapat Jiwarangsan
World premiere
Sab changa si (All Was Good)
India
by Teresa A Braggs
World premiere
Sol in the Dark
France
by Mawena Yehouessi
World premiere
Sonne Unter Tage (Sun Under Ground)
Germany
by Mareike Bernien, Alex Gerbaulet
World premiere
Surface Rites
Canada
by Parastoo Anoushahpour, Faraz Anoushahpour, Ryan Ferko
World premiere
vs
Austria
by Lydia Nsiah
World premiere
Yarokamena
Colombia / Portugal
by Andrés Jurado
World premiere
Screening and performance at Zeiss-Großplanetarium
White Sands Crystal Foxes
Germany
by Liz Rosenfeld
World premiere
Presented in conjunction with the peformance The Shimmer.
Group exhibition at Betonhalle silent green Kulturquartier
09.02. – 13.03.2022
All of Your Stars Are but Dust on My Shoes
Lebanon
by Haig Aivazian
International premiere
Black Beauty: For a Shamanic Cinema
United Kingdom / Belgium / Spain
by Grace Ndiritu
Jole Dobe Na (Those Who Do Not Drown)
India / USA / Japan / Sweden
by Naeem Mohaiemen
Das Kino Projekt
Germany
by Siska
World premiere
The Lighting
Germany / Taiwan / Togo
by Musquiqui Chihying
European premiere
Medicine and Magic
Canada
by Thirza Cuthand
European premiere
Onder het witte masker: de film die Haesaerts had kunnen maken (Under the White Mask: The Film That Haesaerts Could Have Made)
Belgium
by Matthias De Groof
Se hace camino al andar (The Path Is Made by Walking)
Brazil
by Paula Gaitán
European premiere
Shadowboxing
Canada
by Abdi Osman
International premiere
The Song of the Shirt
Germany
by Kerstin Schroedinger
World premiere
Voices and Shells
Germany
by Maya Schweizer
The Wake
Haiti / France / United Kingdom
by The Living and the Dead Ensemble
The Zama Zama Project
USA / South Africa / Canada
by Rosalind Morris
World premiere
Exhibition at Marshall McLuhan Salon of the Embassy of Canada
10.02. – 20.02.2022
VCR’s Choice
Canada
by Charlton Diaz
European premiere
Exhibition at SAVVY Contemporary
09.02. – 06.03.2022
The Wind in Your Body Is Only Visiting, Your Breath Will Soon Be Thunder
India / Germany
by Pallavi Paul
World premiere
Perspektive Deutsches Kino
Echo
Germany
by Mareike Wegener
with Valery Tscheplanowa, Ursula Werner, Andreas Döhler, Felix Römer, Oskar Keymer, Marina Galic
Perspektive Talent: Sabine Panossian (Camera)
World premiere
The police officer Saskia Harder, traumatised by a bomb attack in Afghanistan, has barely initiated the investigation into the identity of a bog body in provincial Brandenburg when a blind bomb from the Second World War has to be defused in the village.
Gewalten (Forces)
Germany
by Constantin Hatz
with Malte Oskar Frank, Robert Kuchenbuch, Eric Cordes, Paul Wollin, Ben Felipe, Trixi Strobel
Perspektive Talent: Rafael Starman (Camera)
World premiere
The life of the meek Daniels, who cares for his terminally ill father and is exploited by his aggressive brother, is characterised by cold feelings and violence. When he meets the outsider Marcel, however, he believes he has found a friend.
Ladies Only
Germany / India
by Rebana Liz John
Documentary form
Europaean premiere
Perspektive Talent: Rebana Liz John (Documentary filmmaking)
In the women’s compartments of local trains in Mumbai, women report what makes them angry. Their answers come together to form a fascinating tapestry which not only composes a portrait of Indian society, but also points far beyond it.
Rondo
Germany
by Katharina Rivilis
with Luise Wolfram, Paul Boche, Lucas Englander
World premiere
A weekend on the Baltic Sea with her new boyfriend Lars becomes déjà-vu for Zoé, throwing her back into another time, to a weekend which she already spent in this place – with another man whom she loved very much.
Schweigend steht der Wald (The Silent Forest)
by Saralisa Volm
with Henriette Confurius, Robert Stadlober, Noah Saavedra, August Zirner, Johanna Bittenbinder
Perspektive Talent: Daniel Kundrat (Editing)
World premiere
After a murder in the Upper Palatine forest, trainee forester Anja sees parallels to the unsolved death of her father 20 years previously. Her investigations touch on a dark secret.
Sorry Genosse (Sorry Comrade)
Germany
by Vera Brückner
Documentary form
Perspektive Talent: Fabian Halbig (Production)
World premiere
In order to be with his great love Hedi, Karl-Heinz wants to move to the GDR. However, the pressure of the Stasi, who want to instrumentalise him, forces the couple to a ludicrous escape via Romania, in which everything that can go wrong does go wrong.
Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein (We Might As Well Be Dead)
Germany / Romania
by Natalia Sinelnikova
with Ioana Iacob, Pola Geiger, Jörg Schüttauf, Şiir Eloğlu, Moritz Jahn, Susanne Wuest
Opening film
Perspektive Talent: Elisabeth Kozerski (Production design)
World premiere
The skyscraper on the edge of the forest is known for its carefully selected house community. When a dog disappears, the security officer Anna has to fight the irrational fear of the residents. The utopia with a view of the forest is slowly unravelling.
Guest of Perspektive Deutsches Kino: Prize Donor DEFA-Stiftung
Fallada – letztes Kapitel (Fallada – The Last Chapter)
GDR 1988
by Roland Gräf
with Jörg Gudzuhn, Jutta Wachowiak, Katrin Sass, Corinna Harfouch, Ulrike Krumbiegel, Marga Legal