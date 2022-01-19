The complete lineup for the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival, taking place February 10-20, 2022, has been unveiled and it’s a major collection of some of our most-anticipated films of the year. As teased yesterday, Claire Denis’ Fire (which now has the title Avec amour et acharnement (aka Both Sides of the Blade)) will premiere in competition, alongside Hong Sangsoo’s The Novelist’s Film, Carla Simón’s Summer 1993 follow-up Alcarràs, Ulrich Seidl’s Rimini, Rithy Panh’s Everything Will Be Ok, and more.

Elsewhere in the festival is Bertrand Bonello’s Coma, Dario Argento’s Dark Glasses, Andrew Dominik’s Nick Cave & Warren Ellis doc This Much I Know To Be True, Peter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet, Gastón Solnicki’s A Little Love Package, Quentin Dupieux’s Incredible But True, plus new shorts by Lucrecia Martel, Hlynur Pálmason, and more. Also recently announced was the Panorama section, which will open with Alain Guiraudie’s Nobody’s Hero.

See the line-up below.

Competition Films

A E I O U – Das schnelle Alphabet der Liebe (A E I O U – A Quick Alphabet of Love)

Germany / France

by Nicolette Krebitz

with Sophie Rois, Udo Kier, Milan Herms, Nicolas Bridet

World premiere

Alcarràs

Spain / Italy

by Carla Simón

with Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset, Albert Bosch, Ainet Jounou, Josep Abad

World premiere

Avec amour et acharnement (Both Sides of the Blade)

France

by Claire Denis

with Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Ogier

World premiere

Rimini

Austria / France / Germany

by Ulrich Seidl

with Michael Thomas, Hans-Michael Rehberg, Tessa Göttlicher, Inge Maux, Claudia Martini

World premiere

Call Jane

USA

by Phyllis Nagy

with Elizabeth Banks, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Mara

International premiere

Drii Winter (A Piece of Sky)

Switzerland / Germany

by Michael Koch

with Michèle Brand, Simon Wisler

World premiere

Everything Will Be Ok

France / Cambodia

by Rithy Panh

World premiere / documentary form

La ligne (The Line)

Switzerland / France / Belgium

by Ursula Meier

with Stéphanie Blanchoud, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Elli Spagnolo

World premiere

Leonora addio

Italy

by Paolo Taviani

with Fabrizio Ferracane, Matteo Pittiruti, Dania Marino, Dora Becker

World premiere

Les passagers de la nuit (The Passengers of the Night)

France

by Mikhaël Hers

with Charlotte Gainsbourg, Quito Rayon-Richter, Noée Abita, Megan Northam, Thibault Vinçon, Emmanuelle Béart

World premiere

Nana (Before, Now & Then)

Indonesia

by Kamila Andini

with Happy Salma, Laura Basuki, Arswendy Bening Swara, Ibnu Jamil

World premiere

Peter von Kant

France

by François Ozon

with Denis Ménochet, Isabelle Adjani, Hanna Schygulla

World premiere / opening film

Rabiye Kurnaz gegen George W. Bush (Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush)

Germany / France

by Andreas Dresen

with Meltem Kaptan, Alexander Scheer

World premiere

Robe of Gems

Mexico / Argentina / USA

by Natalia López Gallardo

with Nailea Norvind, Antonia Olivares, Aida Roa

World premiere / debut film

So-seol-ga-ui Yeong-hwa (The Novelist’s Film)

South Korea

by Hong Sangsoo

with Lee Hyeyoung, Kim Minhee, Seo Younghwa

World premiere

Un año, una noche (One Year, One Night)

Spain / France

by Isaki Lacuesta

with Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Noémie Merlant, Quim Gutiérrez

World premiere

Un été comme ça (That Kind of Summer)

Canada

by Denis Côté

with Larissa Corriveau, Aude Mathieu, Laure Giappiconi, Anne Ratte Polle, Samir Guesmi

World premiere

Yin Ru Chen Yan (Return to Dust)

People’s Republic of China

by Li Ruijun

with Wu Renlin, Hai Qing

World premiere

Berlinale Special Gala Films

Against the Ice

Iceland / Denmark

by Peter Flinth

with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Joe Cole, Heida Reed, Charles Dance

World premiere

À propos de Joan (About Joan)

France / Germany / Ireland

by Laurent Larivière

with Isabelle Huppert, Lars Eidinger, Swann Arlaud

World premiere

Gangubai Kathiawadi

India

by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

World premiere

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

United Kingdom

by Sophie Hyde

with Daryl McCormack, Emma Thompson

European premiere

Incroyable mais vrai (Incredible But True)

France / Belgium

by Quentin Dupieux

with Alain Chabat, Léa Drucker, Benoît Magimel, Anaïs Demoustier

World premiere

Der Passfälscher (The Forger)

Germany / Luxembourg

by Maggie Peren

with Louis Hofmann, Jonathan Berlin, Luna Wedler

World premiere

Occhiali neri (Dark Glasses)

Italy / France

by Dario Argento

with Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento, Andrea Zhang

World premiere

The Outfit

USA

by Graham Moore

with Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien

World premiere / Debut

Berlinale Special films

1341 Framim Mehamatzlema Shel Micha Bar-Am (1341 Frames of Love and War)

Israel / United Kingdom / USA

by Ran Tal

World premiere / documentary form

Eine deutsche Partei (A German Party)

Germany

by Simon Brückner

World premiere / documentary form

Le chêne (Die Eiche – Mein Zuhause)

France

by Laurent Charbonnier, Michel Seydoux

International premiere / documentary form

Nest

Denmark / Iceland

by Hlynur Pálmason

with Ída Mekkín Hlynsdóttir, Grímur Hlynsson, Þorgils Hlynsson

World premiere / short film

Nothing Lasts Forever

USA

by Jason Kohn

World premiere / documentary form

Terminal norte (North Terminal)

Argentina

by Lucrecia Martel

International premiere / documentary form / short film

This Much I Know To Be True

United Kingdom

by Andrew Dominik

with Nick Cave, Warren Ellis

World premiere / documentary form

Encounters

A Little Love Package

Austria / Argentina

by Gastón Solnicki

with Angeliki Papoulia, Carmen Chaplin, Mario Bellatin

World premiere

À vendredi, Robinson (See You Friday, Robinson)

France / Switzerland / Iran / Lebanon

by Mitra Farahani

with Jean-Luc Godard, Ebrahim Golestan

World premiere / documentary form

Axiom

Germany

by Jöns Jönsson

with Moritz von Treuenfels, Ricarda Seifried, Thomas Schubert

World premiere

Brat vo vsyom (Brother in Every Inch)

Russian Federation

by Alexander Zolotukhin

with Sergey Zhuravlev, Nikolay Zhuravlev

World premiere

Coma

France

by Bertrand Bonello

with Julia Faure, Louise Labeque

World premiere

Father’s Day

Rwanda

by Kivu Ruhorahoza

with Mediatrice Kayitesi, Aline Amike, Yves Kijyana

World premiere

Flux Gourmet

United Kingdom / USA / Hungary

by Peter Strickland

with Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Richard Bremmer

World premiere

I Poli ke i Poli (The City and the City)

Greece

by Christos Passalis, Syllas Tzoumerkas

with Vassilis Kanakis, Alexandros Vardaxoglou, Angeliki Papoulia

World premiere

Journal d’Amérique (American Journal)

France

by Arnaud des Pallières

World premiere / documentary form

Keiko, me wo sumasete (Small, Slow but Steady)

Japan / France

by Shô Miyake

with Yukino Kishii, Tomokazu Miura, Masaki Miura

World premiere

MUTZENBACHER

Austria

by Ruth Beckermann

World premiere / documentary form

Queens of the Qing Dynasty

Canada

by Ashley McKenzie

with Sarah Walker, Ziyin Zheng

World premiere

Sonne

Austria

by Kurdwin Ayub

with Melina Benli, Law Wallner, Maya Wopienka

World premiere / Debut

Unrueh (Unrest)

Switzerland

by Cyril Schäublin

with Clara Gostynski, Alexei Evstratov

World premiere

Zum Tod meiner Mutter (The Death of my Mother)

Germany

by Jessica Krummacher

with Birte Schnöink, Elsie de Brauw, Johanna Orsini, Susanne Bredehöft, Gina Haller, Christian Löber

World premiere

Panorama

Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm (Love, Deutschmarks and Death)

Germany

by Cem Kaya

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

Cem Kaya’s dense documentary essay celebrates 60 years of Turkish music in Germany. An alternative post-war history that is at the same time a musical Who’s Who – from Yüksel Özkasap to Derdiyoklar and Muhabbet.

Baqyt (Happiness)

Kazakhstan

by Askar Uzabayev

with Laura Myrzakhmetova, Yerbolat Alkozha

World premiere

For her job as an influencer, she wears orange and a broad smile. The “Happiness” brand is her doctrine, but her home is a dark place where brute force has ruled for years. This film shows us what it costs to escape the trap of misogyny.

Berdreymi (Beautiful Beings)

Iceland / Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / Czech Republic

by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

with Birgir Dagur Bjarkason, Áskell Einar Pálmason, Viktor Benóný Benediktsson, Snorri Rafn Frímannsson

World premiere

Balli, 14, is an outsider. But then he meets three boys of his own age. A coming-of-age drama which finds poetic images for a tentative, emergent friendship that threatens to falter due to gender-normed codes of conduct, and violence.

Bettina

Germany

by Lutz Pehnert

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

A biography set in East and West Berlin in which singer-songwriter Bettina Wegner, born in 1947, sings about life in the GDR, her feelings of being uprooted in West Berlin, and looks back with humour and honesty on a life of resistance.

Cinco lobitos (Lullaby)

Spain

by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

with Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea, Mikel Bustamante

World premiere / debut film

Amaia and Javi are new parents. When he disappears for weeks on end to work, she seeks support from her parents. But Amaia’s mother suddenly falls ill. A sensitive study of the caring, cross-generational role of women.

Concerned Citizen

Israel

by Idan Haguel

with Ariel Wolf, Shlomi Bertonov

World premiere

Ben and Raz are painstakingly pursuing their desire to have a child, and the migrant neighbourhood where this gay couple has set up their new flat is on the up. But a conflict over a newly planted tree in the city brings deep-seated prejudices to light.

Una femmina (Una Femmina – The Code of Silence)

Italy

by Francesco Costabile

with Lina Siciliano, Fabrizio Ferracane, Anna Maria De Luca, Simona Malato, Luca Massaro

World premiere

Hardship and beauty lie cheek by jowl in Rosa’s home in the wilds of Calabria. When she becomes aware of her family’s involvement in the mafia, she has to decide how far she is willing to go in order to break out of the ’Ndrangheta.

Fogaréu

Brazil / France

by Flávia Neves

with Bárbara Colen, Eucir de Souza, Nena Inoue, Fernanda Vianna, Vilminha Chaves, Timothy Wilson, Typyire Ãwa

World premiere / debut film

After years of absence, Fernanda returns to her uncle’s ranch in Goiás in mid-western Brazil. Her appearance and her uncomfortable questions expose ableist and colonial structures and shake the façade of her bourgeois family.

Grand Jeté

Germany

by Isabelle Stever

with Sarah Nevada Grether, Emil von Schönfels, Susanne Bredehöft

World premiere

Dance teacher and mother Nadja left her son Mario with her own mother when he was little. Now she has reappeared on his doorstep, seeking a closeness that knows fewer and fewer boundaries. An uncompromising film about family relationships.

Heroji radničke klase (Working Class Heroes)

Serbia

by Miloš Pušić

with Jasna Djuričić, Boris Isaković, Predrag Momčilović, Stefan Beronja, Aleksandar Djurica, Bojana Milanović

World premiere

Lidija is working for a dubious real estate company. It is her job to protect the construction site’s image and cover up the dirty tracks left by Serbian turbo-capitalism. But when the workers rebel, her complicity is put to the test.

Kdyby radši hořelo (Somewhere Over the Chemtrails)

Czech Republic

by Adam Koloman Rybanský

with Miroslav Krobot, Michal Isteník, Anna Polívková

World premiere / debut film

When a villager is injured by a car at a party, firefighter Brona is immediately convinced that it is an attack perpetrated by an “Arab”. His colleague Standa sees things differently. A laconic film that explores the causes of racism.

No Simple Way Home

Kenya / South Sudan / South Africa

by Akuol de Mabior

World premiere / debut film / Panorama Dokumente

Akuol de Mabior is the daughter of a martyr of the revolution in South Sudan. As her mother is sworn in as vice president, the young woman tries to find out if this country torn by civil war can ever become her home.

No U-Turn

Nigeria / South Africa / France / Germany

by Ike Nnaebue

World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

As a young man, Ike Nnaebue tried to flee to Europe. Twenty years later, he retraces the steps of his journey back then to find out what motivates young people today to expose themselves to the dangers of a passage into an uncertain future.

El norte sobre el vacío (Northern Skies Over Empty Space)

Mexico

by Alejandra Márquez Abella

with Gerardo Trejoluna, Paloma Petra, Dolores Heredia, Juan Daniel García Treviño, Mayra Hermosillo

World premiere

With a keen sense of how to deploy omens that herald change, Alejandra Márquez Abella portrays a period of epochal change in rural Mexico – as seen by those who are usually restricted to the role of passive supporting actor.

Produkty 24 (Convenience Store)

Russian Federation / Slovenia / Turkey

by Michael Borodin

with Zukhara Sanzysbay, Lyudmila Vasilyeva, Tolibzhon Suleimanov, Nargiz Abdullaeva

World premiere / debut film

A supermarket in a Moscow suburb is the heart of darkness for the Uzbek “employees” who work there around the clock and are threatened, abused and imprisoned. Mukhabbat escapes and reveals the vicious circle of modern slavery. A truly surreal real-life trip.

Viens je t’emmène (Nobody’s Hero)

France

by Alain Guiraudie

with Jean-Charles Clichet, Noémie Lvovsky, Iliès Kadri, Renaud Rutten, Doria Tillier

World premiere

After a terrorist attack in Clermont-Ferrand, France, events are driven forward by an unusual cast of characters centring round a likeable man in his mid-thirties, an older married female sex worker and a young homeless man of Arab descent.

Berlinale Classics

Mamma Roma

Italy 1962

by Pier Paolo Pasolini

with Anna Magnani, Ettore Garofolo, Franco Citti, Silvana Corsini, Luisa Loiano

World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)

Mamma Roma is an early neo-realistic masterpiece by Pier Paolo Pasolini, starring the consummate character actor Anna Magnani. The social drama is about a prostitute unable to rise in the world because her son chooses a delinquent path. In his second film, Pier Paolo Pasolini evoked the misery and eros of the Italian sub-proletariat. With Christian iconography located somewhere between the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Mamma Roma traces the via dolorosa of two people on the margins of society. The restoration by CSC – Cineteca Nazionale was done from the original 35mm negative and an optical sound track that was provided by RTI-Mediaset in cooperation with Infinity+ and Cine34. By integrating some sections from a print held in the CSC – Cineteca Nazionale that had been missing from earlier versions, it was possible to reconstruct the original version of the film.

Kawaita hana (Pale Flower)

Japan 1964

by Masahiro Shinoda

with Ryo Ikebe, Mariko Kaga, Takashi Fujiki, Naoki Sugiura, Shin’ichiro Mikami

World premiere of the digitally remastered version (4K DCP)

Masahiro Shinoda’s enthralling gangster pic Kawaita hana glorifies big city life in a tale about a contract killer recently released from prison who falls for an enigmatic gambler. Beholden to the Aesthetics of Shadow concept with its expressive light and dark camerawork, the film, shot in black-and-white and Cinemascope, intensifies into an existential drama, accentuated by composer Tore Takemitsu’s cool jazz score. Kawaita hana was digitally re-mastered by the Japanese Shochiku Co. Ltd. in cooperation with the Japan Foundation. Shochiku provided the original 35mm negative for the 4K master, Shochiku MediaWorX Inc. processed the restoration.

Skřivánci na niti (Larks on a String)

Czechoslovakia 1969/1990

by Jiří Menzel

with Rudolf Hrušínský, Vlastimil Brodský, Václav Neckář, Jitka Zelenohorská

World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)

With Skřivánci na niti, a romantic tale that is as poetic as it is subversive, director Jiří Menzel debunks state regimentation and posturing as theatre of the absurd, with the government functionaries serving as the chief comic relief. This satire, made during the Prague Spring era and based on short stories by Bohumil Hrabal, is set in a communist re-education camp, where political “reactionaries” and female prisoners form an alliance. Banned in 1969, censored scenes were re-integrated in 1989 and the film had its international premiere at the 1990 Berlin International Film Festival, where it won the Golden Bear. That version served as a reference for the digital restoration, which was done using the original picture and sound negatives. The restoration was done by the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, working with the Národni filmový archiv, Prague, the Czech Film fund, UPP, and Soundsquare.

Notre Musique (Our Music)

Switzerland / France 2004

by Jean-Luc Godard

with Sarah Adler, Nade Dieu, Rony Kramer, Simon Eine, Jean-Christophe Bouvet

World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)

According to the rules of his dialectic of shot/reverse shot, in his late work Notre Musique, Jean-Luc Godard squares off disturbing montages of fictional and documentary war images with film theory doctrine and philosophical aphorisms, using that to question notions of individual guilt and responsibility. In parallel, two young women question the guests of a book fair in Sarajevo about historical guilt and responsibility. Notre Musique was restored in 4K by Patrick Lindenmaier (Andromeda Film AG) from a 35mm negative. The lab worked with the film’s cinematographer, Julien Hirsch, on the colour correction. The digitisation was made possible by Loterie Romande, Canton de Vaude, SRG SSR / RTS, Fondation Leenaards, and the Cinémathèque suisse.

Tommy

United Kingdom, 1975

by Ken Russell

with Ann-Margret, Oliver Reed, Roger Daltrey, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Jack Nicholson, Pete Townshend, Tina Turner

World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)

Tommy is cinema’s first ever rock opera. Eccentric director Ken Russell has rendered the story of a traumatised child who ascends to idol of the masses into an all-star satire of the pop music industry, with hits and hysteria, pomp and pop art coalescing into a symphonic synthesis of the arts. The songs, by The Who’s Pete Townshend, were recorded for playback on a Quintaphonic Sound system. The digital 4K restoration was done by Sony Pictures Entertainment from an original 35mm negative and a 35mm colour inter-positive. Partners responsible for the 4K scan, the digital frame restoration, and the colour correction and other adjustments were Cineric, Inc. and Roundabout Entertainment in the USA, and the Prasad Corporation in India. David Bernstein acted as colourist. Audio conforming and audio restoration was done by Deluxe Audio Services.

Suzhou he (Suzhou River)

China / Germany 2000

by Lou Ye

with Zhou Xun, Jia Hongsheng, Hua Zhongkai, Yao Anlian, Nai An

World premiere of the digitally restored version (4K DCP)

Lou Ye’s tragic love story Suzhou he, about a motorcycle courier who is accused of kidnapping and killing the woman he loves, draws a portrait of a generation uprooted, set against the backdrop of modern Shanghai. Shot on coarse-grain 16mm stock, the film is a captivating Chinese variation on the neo-noir trend of the era, following in the footsteps of Hitchcock’s Vertigo. With its neo-realistic urban images and night-time passages that encapsulates the alternative sub-culture, Lou Ye created a cinematic puzzle of illusion and reality. Despite the Chinese government’s embargo at the time of its international release, Suzhou he has attained cult status in its country of origin and is now considered a classic of modern Chinese cinema. The digital restoration was based on the original A/B negative. Scanning took place at Screenshot, the digital dust-busting at The Post Republic, and colour grading by Moritz Peters. The Dolby 5.1 sound was mastered at Basis Berlin Postproduction by Ansgar Frerich and Sebastian Tesch.

Brüder (Brothers)

Germany 1929

by Werner Hochbaum

with Gyula Balogh, Erna Schumacher, Ilse Berger as well as dockworkers and female labourers

World premiere of the digitally restored version (2K DCP)

This silent film classic of proletarian cinema is about the Hamburg dockworker’s strike of 1896/97, and two brothers who face off against each other. One is a labour leader; the other is a policeman. The digital restoration by the Deutsche Kinemathek was done in cooperation with the Filmarchiv Austria and broadcaster ZDF/ARTE. The screening on February 13 will be accompanied by live music performed by the Berlin Philharmonic under the baton of Raphael Haeger. The new music, composed by Martin Grütter, was commissioned by ZDF/ARTE. The digital restoration was funded by the FFE Film Legacy Subsidy Programme.

Berlinale Forum

Afterwater

Germany / Spain / South Korea / Serbia

by Dane Komljen

with Jonasz Hapka, Signe Westberg, Boban Kaluđer

World premiere

Akyn (Poet)

Kazakhstan

by Darezhan Omirbayev

with Yerdos Kanayev, Serik Salkinbayev, Klara Kabylgazina

European premiere

Bashtaalak sa’at (Shall I Compare You to a Summer’s Day?)

Egypt / Lebanon / Germany

by Mohammad Shawky Hassan

with Donia Massoud, Ahmed El Gendy, Salim Mrad

World premiere / debut film

Camuflaje (Camouflage)

Argentina

by Jonathan Perel

with Felix Bruzzone, Margarita Molfino, Iris Avellaneda

World premiere / documentary form

Cette maison (This House)

Canada

by Miryam Charleswith Schelby Jean-Baptiste, Florence Blain Mbaye, Eve Duranceau

World premiere / debut film

La edad media (The Middle Ages)

Argentina

by Alejo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña

with Cleo Moguillansky, Luciana Acuña, Alejo Moguillansky

World premiere

L’état et moi

Germany

by Max Linz

with Sophie Rois, Jeremy Mockridge, Hauke Heumann

World premiere

Europe

Germany / France

by Philip Scheffner

with Rhim Ibrir, Thierry Cantin, Didier Cuillierier

World premiere

Une fleur à la bouche (A Flower in the Mouth)

France / Germany / South Korea

by Éric Baudelaire

with Oxmo Puccino, Dali Benssalah

World premiere

Für die Vielen – Die Arbeiterkammer Wien (For the Many – The Vienna Chamber of Labour)

Austria

by Constantin Wulff

World premiere / documentary form

Geographies of Solitude

Canada

by Jacquelyn Mills

with Zoe Lucas

World premiere / documentary form

Happer’s Comet

USA

by Tyler Taormina

with Grace Berlino, Jax Terry, Ryan McGlade

World premiere

Jet Lag

Switzerland / Austria

by Zheng Lu Xinyuan

with Lin Wenqing, Zoe, Zheng Lu Xinyuan

World premiere / documentary form

Mato seco em chamas (Dry Ground Burning)

Brazil / Portugal

by Adirley Queirós, Joana Pimenta

with Joana Darc, Léa Alves, Andreia Vieira

World premiere

Miền ký ức (Memoryland)

Vietnam / Deutschland

by Kim Quy Bui

with Mong Giao Vu, Thi Thu Trang Nguyen, Van Thai Nguyen

European premiere

Mis dos voces (My Two Voices)

Canada

by Lina Rodriguez

with Ana Garay Kostic, Marinela Piedrahita, Claudia Montoya

World premiere / documentary form

Najeneun deopgo bameneun chupgo (Hot in Day, Cold at Night)

South Korea

by Park Song-yeol

with Won Hyang-ra, Park Song-yeol, Shin Won-woo

International premiere

Nie zgubiliśmy drogi (We Haven’t Lost Our Way)

Poland

by Anka Sasnal, Wilhelm Sasnal

with Agnieszka Żulewska, Andrzej Konopka, Oskar Hamerski

World premiere

Nuclear Family

USA / Singapore

by Erin Wilkerson, Travis Wilkerson

with Travis Wilkerson, Erin Wilkerson, Matilda Wilkerson

European premiere / documentary form

Rewind and Play

Germany / France

By Alain Gomis

World premiere / documentary form

Scala

Thailand

by Ananta Thitanat

with Pongpop Inheen, Saman Watcharasirirot, Nakorn Nuannngein

World premiere / debut film / documentary form

Super Natural

Portugal

by Jorge Jácome

with Alexis Fernandes, Bárbara Matos, Celestine Ngantonga Ndzana

World premiere / debut film / documentary form

Terra que marca (Striking Land)

Portugal

by Raul Domingues

with Maria Alice Sousa, Manual Jesus Duro, Joaquim Sousa

World premiere / documentary form

Três tigres tristes (Three Tidy Tigers Tied a Tie Tighter)

Brazil

by Gustavo Vinagre

with Pedro Ribeiro, Jonata Vieira, Isabella Pereira

World premiere

O trio em mi bemol (The Kegelstatt Trio)

Portugal / Spain

by Rita Azevedo Gomes

with Rita Durão, Pierre Léon, Ado Arrieta

World premiere

The United States of America

USA

by James Benning

World premiere / documentary form

El veterano (The Veteran)

Chile

by Jeronimo Rodriguez

World premiere

Berlinale Shorts

Agrilogistics

United Kingdom / Spain, 21’

by Gerard Ortín Castellví

World premiere / documentary form

Amintiri de pe Frontul de Est (Memories from the Eastern Front)

Romania, 30’

by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă

World premiere / documentary form

Ampangabagat Nin Talakba Ha Likol (It’s Raining Frogs Outside)

Philippines, 14’

by Maria Estela Paiso

with Alyana Cabral

International premiere

Bird in the Peninsula

France / Japan, 16’

by Atsushi Wada

World premiere

By Flávio

Portugal / France, 27’

by Pedro Cabeleira

with Ana Vilaça, Rodrigo Manaia, Tiago Costa

World premiere

Chhngai Dach Alai (Further and Further Away)

Cambodia, 24’

by Polen Ly

with Bopha Oul, Phanny Loem

World premiere

Dirndlschuld

Austria, 15’

by Wilbirg Brainin-Donnenberg

International premiere / documentary form

Four Nights

USA / Mexico / Nepal, 16’

by Deepak Rauniyar

with Asha Magrati, Dayahang Rai

International premiere

Haulout

United Kingdom / Russian Federation, 25’

by Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev

World premiere / documentary form

Heroínas (Heroines)

Peru, 21’

by Marina Herrera

World premiere / documentary form

Histoire pour 2 Trompettes (A Story for 2 Trumpets)

France, 5’

by Amandine Meyer

World premiere

Jon-Jae-Ui Jib (House of Existence)

South Korea, 8’

by Joung Yumi

World premiere

Kicking the Clouds

USA, 16’

by Sky Hopinka

with Brandy Goodbuffalo, Sylvia Gard, Modesta Van Oss

International premiere / documentary form

Manhã de Domingo (Sunday Morning)

Brazil, 25’

by Bruno Ribeiro

with Raquel Paixão, Leonardo Castro, Silvana Stein, André Pacheco, Indira Nascimento, Valéria Lima

International premiere

Mars Exalté (Exalted Mars)

France, 18’

by Jean-Sébastien Chauvin

with Alain Garcia Vergara

World premiere

Retreat

Germany, 30’

by Anabela Angelovska

World premiere / documentary form

El sembrador de estrellas (The Sower of Stars)

Spain, 25’

by Lois Patiño

World premiere

Soum

France, 31’

by Alice Brygo

with Inti Franc-Régis, Pauline Cormault, Jai Rebière

World premiere / documentary form

Starfuckers

USA, 14’

by Antonio Marziale

with Antonio Marziale, Cole Doman, Jonathan Slavin

International premiere

Trap

Russian Federation / Lithuania, 20’

by Anastasia Veber

with Ignat Dvoinikov, Elizaveta Broshkova, Anastasia Arzhevikina, Eugene Zherdy

International premiere

Will My Parents Come to See Me

Germany / Austria / Somalia, 28’

by Mo Harawe

with Xaliimo Cali Xasan, Shucayb Abdirahman Cabdi, Maxamed Axmed Maxamed, Mohamed Hirsi, Geenyada Madaw, Faysal Colaad Muxumed

World premiere

Forum Expanded

Devil’s Peak

USA

by Simon Liu

International premiere

Diva

Switzerland

by Nicolas Cilins

World premiere

Fire Emergencies

USA

by Kevin Jerome Everson

World premiere

Gazing… Unseeing

Netherlands / Egypt

by Mohamed Abdelkarim

World premiere

Home When You Return

USA

by Carl Elsaesser

International premiere

If from Every Tongue It Drips

Canada / United Kingdom / Sri Lanka

by Sharlene Bamboat

European premiere

If Revolution Is a Sickness

USA / Poland

by Diane Severin Nguyen

World premiere

Instant Life

Germany

by Anja Dornieden, Juan David González Monroy, Andrew Kim

World premiere

Jail Bird in a Peacock Chair

Germany / USA

by James Gregory Atkinson

European premiere

Kumbuka

USA / Netherlands / Democratic Republic of Congo

by Petna Ndaliko Katondolo

Majmouan (Subtotals)

Iran / Polen

by Mohammadreza Farzad

World premiere

Moune Ô

Belgium

by Maxime Jean-Baptiste

World premiere

Mun koti (My Home)

Finland

by Azar Saiyar

World premiere

MU/T/T/ER

United Kingdom

by Esther Kondo Heller

O dente do dragão (Dragon Tooth)

Brazil

by Rafael Castanheira Parrode

World premiere

One Big Bag

USA / United Kingdom

by Every Ocean Hughes

World premiere

Parasite Family

Thailand

by Prapat Jiwarangsan

World premiere

Sab changa si (All Was Good)

India

by Teresa A Braggs

World premiere

Sol in the Dark

France

by Mawena Yehouessi

World premiere

Sonne Unter Tage (Sun Under Ground)

Germany

by Mareike Bernien, Alex Gerbaulet

World premiere

Surface Rites

Canada

by Parastoo Anoushahpour, Faraz Anoushahpour, Ryan Ferko

World premiere

vs

Austria

by Lydia Nsiah

World premiere

Yarokamena

Colombia / Portugal

by Andrés Jurado

World premiere

Screening and performance at Zeiss-Großplanetarium

White Sands Crystal Foxes

Germany

by Liz Rosenfeld

World premiere

Presented in conjunction with the peformance The Shimmer.

Group exhibition at Betonhalle silent green Kulturquartier

09.02. – 13.03.2022

All of Your Stars Are but Dust on My Shoes

Lebanon

by Haig Aivazian

International premiere

Black Beauty: For a Shamanic Cinema

United Kingdom / Belgium / Spain

by Grace Ndiritu

Jole Dobe Na (Those Who Do Not Drown)

India / USA / Japan / Sweden

by Naeem Mohaiemen

Das Kino Projekt

Germany

by Siska

World premiere

The Lighting

Germany / Taiwan / Togo

by Musquiqui Chihying

European premiere

Medicine and Magic

Canada

by Thirza Cuthand

European premiere

Onder het witte masker: de film die Haesaerts had kunnen maken (Under the White Mask: The Film That Haesaerts Could Have Made)

Belgium

by Matthias De Groof

Se hace camino al andar (The Path Is Made by Walking)

Brazil

by Paula Gaitán

European premiere

Shadowboxing

Canada

by Abdi Osman

International premiere

The Song of the Shirt

Germany

by Kerstin Schroedinger

World premiere

Voices and Shells

Germany

by Maya Schweizer

The Wake

Haiti / France / United Kingdom

by The Living and the Dead Ensemble

The Zama Zama Project

USA / South Africa / Canada

by Rosalind Morris

World premiere

Exhibition at Marshall McLuhan Salon of the Embassy of Canada

10.02. – 20.02.2022

VCR’s Choice

Canada

by Charlton Diaz

European premiere

Exhibition at SAVVY Contemporary

09.02. – 06.03.2022

The Wind in Your Body Is Only Visiting, Your Breath Will Soon Be Thunder

India / Germany

by Pallavi Paul

World premiere

Perspektive Deutsches Kino

Echo

Germany

by Mareike Wegener

with Valery Tscheplanowa, Ursula Werner, Andreas Döhler, Felix Römer, Oskar Keymer, Marina Galic

Perspektive Talent: Sabine Panossian (Camera)

World premiere

The police officer Saskia Harder, traumatised by a bomb attack in Afghanistan, has barely initiated the investigation into the identity of a bog body in provincial Brandenburg when a blind bomb from the Second World War has to be defused in the village.

Gewalten (Forces)

Germany

by Constantin Hatz

with Malte Oskar Frank, Robert Kuchenbuch, Eric Cordes, Paul Wollin, Ben Felipe, Trixi Strobel

Perspektive Talent: Rafael Starman (Camera)

World premiere

The life of the meek Daniels, who cares for his terminally ill father and is exploited by his aggressive brother, is characterised by cold feelings and violence. When he meets the outsider Marcel, however, he believes he has found a friend.

Ladies Only

Germany / India

by Rebana Liz John

Documentary form

Europaean premiere

Perspektive Talent: Rebana Liz John (Documentary filmmaking)

In the women’s compartments of local trains in Mumbai, women report what makes them angry. Their answers come together to form a fascinating tapestry which not only composes a portrait of Indian society, but also points far beyond it.

Rondo

Germany

by Katharina Rivilis

with Luise Wolfram, Paul Boche, Lucas Englander

World premiere

A weekend on the Baltic Sea with her new boyfriend Lars becomes déjà-vu for Zoé, throwing her back into another time, to a weekend which she already spent in this place – with another man whom she loved very much.

Schweigend steht der Wald (The Silent Forest)

by Saralisa Volm

with Henriette Confurius, Robert Stadlober, Noah Saavedra, August Zirner, Johanna Bittenbinder

Perspektive Talent: Daniel Kundrat (Editing)

World premiere

After a murder in the Upper Palatine forest, trainee forester Anja sees parallels to the unsolved death of her father 20 years previously. Her investigations touch on a dark secret.

Sorry Genosse (Sorry Comrade)

Germany

by Vera Brückner

Documentary form

Perspektive Talent: Fabian Halbig (Production)

World premiere

In order to be with his great love Hedi, Karl-Heinz wants to move to the GDR. However, the pressure of the Stasi, who want to instrumentalise him, forces the couple to a ludicrous escape via Romania, in which everything that can go wrong does go wrong.

Wir könnten genauso gut tot sein (We Might As Well Be Dead)

Germany / Romania

by Natalia Sinelnikova

with Ioana Iacob, Pola Geiger, Jörg Schüttauf, Şiir Eloğlu, Moritz Jahn, Susanne Wuest

Opening film

Perspektive Talent: Elisabeth Kozerski (Production design)

World premiere

The skyscraper on the edge of the forest is known for its carefully selected house community. When a dog disappears, the security officer Anna has to fight the irrational fear of the residents. The utopia with a view of the forest is slowly unravelling.

Guest of Perspektive Deutsches Kino: Prize Donor DEFA-Stiftung

Fallada – letztes Kapitel (Fallada – The Last Chapter)

GDR 1988

by Roland Gräf

with Jörg Gudzuhn, Jutta Wachowiak, Katrin Sass, Corinna Harfouch, Ulrike Krumbiegel, Marga Legal