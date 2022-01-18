One of the most fruitful collaborations in cinema history has been between Claire Denis and Stuart Staples’ band Tindersticks. After working together on a number of films––Nénette et Boni, Trouble Every Day, The Intruder, 35 Shots of Rum, White Material, Bastards, and High Life––their latest team-up comes with Fire.

Led by Juliette Binoche, Vincent Lindon, Mati Diop, Grégoire Colin, Bulle Ogier, Issa Perica, and Binoche’s daughter Hana Magimel, the love-triangle romance is one of 2022’s most-anticipated. As our first real preview, Tindersticks have unveiled the closing song as well as revealing it’ll premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 12.

Titled Both Sides of the Blade, it’s part of their new greatest-hits collection Past imperfect : the best of tindersticks ’92 – ‘21, which is set for release on March 25. The music video for this rather beautifully somber track, depicting a woman shaving in front of a mirror, is “Stuart’s own visual take on the song (with a lot of help from his friends!).”

Listen below as we remember the passing of another great Denis collaborator, Michel Subor.