After starring in five films and eleven TV series last year, Ayo Edebiri’s 2024 is just slightly less crazy. Following up The Bear and Inside Out 2 this summer, she’ll next be seen in Omni Loop, a sci-fi feature that premiered at SXSW earlier this year. Now set for a September 20 theatrical and digital release from Magnolia Pictures, the first trailer has arrived.

Written and directed by Bernardo Britto, the film follows a quantum physicist (Mary-Louise Parker) who finds herself stuck in a time loop, with a black hole growing in her chest and only a week to live. When she meets a gifted student (Edebiri), they team up to save her life – and to unlock the mysteries of time travel.

Also starring Hannah Pearl Utt, Chris Witaske, Carlos Jacott, Harris Yulin, Steven Maier, and Eddie Cahill, see the trailer and poster below.