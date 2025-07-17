Intended or not, the Criterion Channel’s programming of Maurice Pialat and Michael Roemer pairs two auteurs who spoke the same death-riddled language. August’s lineup will bring nine features and one short from the former, four features and one documentary by the latter, while series on Sammo Hung and Bigas Luna will combine the misery with something poppier, sexier, more violent––the perfect way to close out summer.

On the series side, “’90s Soundtrack Movies” finds the overlap between Lost Highway and Pump Up the Volume; a highlight of Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project features major works like Kalpana and Chess of the Wind; and a new anime program starts with Ghost in the Shell and Paprika. Criterion Editions feature The Red Balloon, Prince of Broadway, Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould, Trainspotting, Eastern Condors, and Deep Cover. Restorations of Michael Imperioli’s The Hungry Ghosts, Christophe Honoré’s Ma mère, Shinji Somai’s Moving, and Robert Lee King’s Psycho Beach Party also stream.

See more at Criterion and the full lineup below:

Akira, Katsuhiro Otomo, 1988

Bim, the Little Donkey, Albert Lamorisse, 1951

The Bodyguard, Sammo Hung, 2016

Chess of the Wind, Mohammad Reza Aslani, 1976

Circus Angel, Albert Lamorisse, 1965

The Competition, Claire Simon, 2016

Deep Cover, Bill Duke, 1992

Dig! XX, Ondi Timoner, 2024

Dying, Michael Roemer, 1976

Eastern Condors, Sammo Hung, 1987

Le garçu, Maurice Pialat, 1995

Ghost in the Shell, Mamoru Oshii, 1995

Golden Balls, Bigas Luna, 1993

Good Will Hunting, Gus Van Sant, 1997*

Graduate First, Maurice Pialat, 1978

Grosse Pointe Blank, George Armitage, 1997

The Hottest August, Brett Story, 2019

The Hungry Ghosts, Michael Imperioli, 2009

Judgment Night, Stephen Hopkins, 1993

Kalpana, Uday Shankar, 1948

Loulou, Maurice Pialat, 1980

The Magnificent Butcher, Yuen Woo-ping, 1979

Ma mère, Christophe Honoré, 2004*

Mallrats, Kevin Smith, 1995*

Maurice Pialat: Love Exists, Jean-Pierre Devillers and Anne-Marie Faux, 2007

The Mouth Agape, Maurice Pialat, 1974

Moving, Shinji Somai, 1993

Muna moto, Dikongué-Pipa, 1975

Paprika, Satoshi Kon, 2006*

Pedicab Driver, Sammo Hung, 1989

Pilgrim, Farewell, Michael Roemer, 1980

The Plot Against Harry, Michael Roemer, 1969

Prisioneros de la tierra, Mario Soffici, 1939

The Prison in Twelve Landscapes, Brett Story, 2016

Psycho Beach Party, Robert Lee King, 2000

Pump Up the Volume, Allan Moyle, 1990

Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs, Thomas Rames, 2025

Redline, Takeshi Koike, 2009

Singles, Cameron Crowe, 1992

So I Married an Axe Murderer, Thomas Schlamme, 1993

Sound of the Sea, Bigas Luna, 2001

Stowaway in the Sky, Albert Lamorisse, 1960

SubUrbia, Richard Linklater, 1996

Tamala 2010: A Punk Cat in Space, t.o.L, 2002

Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould, François Girard, 1993

The Tit and the Moon, Bigas Luna, 1994

Trainspotting, Danny Boyle, 1996

Two Girls on the Street, André de Toth, 1939

Under the Sun of Satan, Maurice Pialat, 1987

Van Gogh, Maurice Pialat, 1991

Variety, Bette Gordon, 1983

Velvet Goldmine, Todd Haynes, 1998

Volavérunt, Bigas Luna, 1999

We Won’t Grow Old Together, Maurice Pialat, 1972

*Available in the U.S. only