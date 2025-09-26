Following up his masterful Memoria, Apichatpong Weerasethakul revealed a few years ago that he was embarking on preparations for his next project, for which we finally have the first details. Titled Jengira’s Magnificent Dream, the film will star Jenjira Pongpas, Connor Jessup, Sakda Kaewbuadee, and Tilda Swinton, as revealed by ARTE France Cinéma (via IONCINEMA). Filming is planned in Sri Lanka, beginning in February 2026.

Here’s the synopsis: “Jenjira, a Thai widow, travels to Sigiriya to scatter her husband’s ashes. As blurred visions distort her perception of time and space, she finds herself drawn into a journey through different eras. Through this journey, guided by science and empathy, Jenjira becomes a living portal connecting past, future, and spirit. The film explores a retro aesthetic, inspired by 1970s science fiction films, and is distinguished by a world where the only visible temporal difference is the absence of cell phones.”

The production is backed by Anna Sanders Films (France), Burning (Colombia), Kick the Machine (Thailand), Baldr Film (Netherlands), Piano Producciones (Mexico), Meta Films (Canada). If all goes according to planned expect this one at Cannes 2027.

Speaking with us a few years ago, the director said, “In fact, with more people, often you can experiment more because when you are with five people, you cannot do much––you cannot change an idea midway or have someone decide to have a new wardrobe. It’s less flexible with a smaller crew. But again, it depends on the production itself. That’s why I always stress the importance of rehearsal time: it’s a precious time to change things, to improvise, and to lean on the importance of friendship. I always have to work with friends. It’s important to understand that it’s not only time spent shooting but time living together.”

Watch a recent chat with the director.