One of the very few original tentpoles coming out of Hollywood this year to look forward to is the latest creation from Jordan Peele. Following the one-two punch of Get Out and Us, he’s returning this summer with Nope. With a production shrouded in secrecy, we finally have our first glimpse at what to expect as the trailer has arrived.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, the trailer reveals our main characters run a ranch using horses trained for Hollywood productions while an ominous threat from the sky closes in. Considering cinematography comes from Nolan regular Hoyte van Hoytema and sequences were shot in IMAX cameras, this looks to be only a tease at what could be a large-scale sci-fi invasion feature.

See the trailer below.

Nope arrives on July 22, 2022.