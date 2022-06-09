One of the final wide releases worth paying attention to this summer is arriving in just over a month. Following the one-two punch of Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele is back with Nope. With a production shrouded in secrecy, along with trailers that only teased, the final trailer is here to give a little more insight into the plot.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, the trailer reveals our main characters looking to capture glimpses of alien ships on video to get “rich and famous for life.” Things get more complicated from there, but it looks like the key to survival is to not look at the aliens if you don’t want to get abducted––and we also see the aliens seem to have snatched much of the nearby population. Showing off a fairly fun tone compared to the first trailer, it seems to be quite an entertaining summer spectacle.

See the trailer below, along with a behind-the-scenes look.

Nope opens on July 22.