With about 20 minutes trimmed out, Alejandro G. Iñarritu’s first film in seven years, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, is now ready for its proper release, coming to theaters next month followed by a Netflix bow in December. Following the journey of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who returns to his native country, a new trailer has now arrived for the Darius Khondji-shot drama.

Luke Hicks said in his review, “When it’s all said and done—the technical marvels elucidated, the stylistic flare appreciated, the wide-eyed self-reflection given a fair shake in retaliation to the all-too-easy critique of self-indulgence—I can’t help but wince a little at the thought of a second watch. If it’ll be great to revisit certain sequences, the thought of stomaching all three hours again so soon is grueling. In time, sure. But in the aftermath Bardo feels like an open wound that should’ve been sutured shut (read: edited). Then again, what do we expect from a doctor performing surgery on himself?”

See the new trailer and poster below.

Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths) premiered at the Venice Film Festival before arriving in U.S. theaters on November 18 and Netflix on December 16.