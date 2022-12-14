When he’s not working with some of the best directors on the planet, Adam Driver partakes in the occasional blockbuster. After hanging up his lightsaber, he’s now returning to the world of studio sci-fi with an original offering.

Ahead of a March release, the first trailer for 65––directed by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, produced by Sam Raimi, and featuring a score from Danny Elfman––has now been unveiled.

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.

Watch below.

65 opens on March 10th, 2023.