While David Byrne didn’t nab his second Oscar due to the powerhouse that was RRR, one imagines he’s in good spirits being part of a film that swept the ceremony. He’s now staying in the A24 business as the company announced they have acquired Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense––perhaps the greatest concert film of all-time––and will restore it in 4K for a worldwide theatrical release later this year ahead of its 40th anniversary.

Released in 1984, the Talking Heads concert film was shot in December 1983 over three nights of the band’s performances as Hollywood’s Pantages Theater. The band has also announced a deluxe version of the Stop Making Sense soundtrack, featuring the complete concert for the first time, will arrive on August 18, which gives us a hint as to when we may expect the restoration’s global release. The set will feature 2 LPs along with a Dolby Atmos mix of the complete concert and two never-before-released tracks, “Cities” and “Big Business/I Zimbra.” The limited edition viynl also features a 28-page booklet with previously unpublished photos nd new liner notes from Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison.

As we await more details on the theatrical release, check out a teaser below.