While David Byrne lost his second Oscar to the powerhouse that was RRR, one imagines he’s in good spirits being part of a film that swept the ceremony. Fitting that he’s stayed in the A24 business: the company will soon release Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense––perhaps the greatest concert film of all-time––in 4K for a 40th-anniversary worldwide theatrical release that begins in IMAX on September 22 before coming to regular exhibition September 29. First, however, it’ll screen as a TIFF World Premiere and Global IMAX Live event on September 11, with the full band onstage in a discussion moderated by Spike Lee.

Released in 1984, the film was shot in December 1983 over three nights of Talking Heads‘ performances as Hollywood’s Pantages Theater. The band has also announced a deluxe version of the Stop Making Sense soundtrack, featuring the complete concert for the first time, will arrive on August 18, in 2 LPs along with a Dolby Atmos mix of the complete concert and two never-before-released tracks, “Cities” and “Big Business/I Zimbra.” The limited-edition viynl also features a 28-page booklet with previously unpublished photos nd new liner notes from Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison.

See the trailer and poster below.

Stop Making Sense returns to theaters in a 4K restoration with a TIFF World Premiere and Global IMAX Live event on September 11, then exclusively in IMAX on September 22 and in theaters everywhere on September 29.