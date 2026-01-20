Certainly the only movie in existence to star Larry David and Orson Welles, Henry Jaglom’s Can She Bake a Cherry Pie? was a wonderful discovery at the 63rd New York Film Festival last fall, where a new 4K restoration premiered as part of the Revivals lineup just days after Jaglom passed away. The Upper West Side-set feature stars Karen Black, who embarks on a new romance after getting divorced. Ahead of a theatrical release for the new restoration beginning February 20 at NYC’s Metrograph, we’re pleased to debut the new theatrical trailer from Hope Runs High.

Here’s the synopsis: “The fleet, dryly funny fourth feature from Jaglom, a stalwart of independent cinema who died in September of 2025, stars a riveting Karen Black—who also composed music for the film—as Zee, a middle-aged Upper West Sider who, reeling after being abandoned by her husband, embarks on an amour fou romance following a coffee shop meet-cute with divorced social worker Eli (Michael Emil). A snapshot of a largely disappeared Manhattan, filled with tenderness for its characters and the city they live in, featuring piquant supporting work from Frances Fisher, Michael Margotta, Orson Welles and, of all people, Larry David.”

This restoration was completed from a 4K, 16-bit scan of the 35mm interpositive by Vinegar Syndrome in Bridgeport, Connecticut, via an ARRISCAN XT. Scanning Technician: Brandon Upson. Frame-by-frame manual digital restoration and color grading was completed by Marcus Johnson of Emulsional Recovery. This restoration was a collaboration between Hope Runs High and Cinématographe, supervised by Taylor Purdee of Hope Runs High and Justin LaLiberty of Cinématographe. Film materials made available through the generous cooperation of the Academy Film Archive.

Watch the exclusive trailer below.