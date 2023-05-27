The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival came to an end today at the awards ceremony, featuring prizes handed out by jury president Ruben Östlund and members Maryam Touzani, Denis Ménochet, Rungano Nyoni, Brie Larson, Paul Dano, Atiq Rahimi, Damián Szifron and Julia Ducournau.

Leading the pack was Justine Triet’s drama Anatomy of a Fall, marking the third time a woman has won the top prize following Jane Campion (The Piano) and Julia Ducournau (Titane). The award also means NEON now has four consecutive Palme d’Or winners with Parasite, Titane, Triangle of Sadness, and Anatomy of a Fall.

Check out the winners below, along with Un Certain Regard winners, and see all of our festival coverage here.

Palme d’Or: Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet)

Grand Prize: The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Best Actor: Koji Yakusho (Perfect Days)

Best Actress: Merve Dizdar (About Dry Grasses)

Jury Prize: Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki)

Best Director: Tran Anh Hung (The Pot-au-Feu)

Best Screenplay: Monster (Yûji Sakamoto)

Camera d’Or: Inside The Yellow Cocoon Shell (Pham Thien An)

Short Film Palme d’Or: 27 (Flóra Anna Buda)

Special mention: Fár (Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter)

Un Certain Regard Winners

Un Certain Regard Prize: How to Have Sex (Molly Manning Walker)

Jury Prize: Hounds (Kamal Lazraq)

Best Director: The Mother of All Lies (Asmae El Moudir)

Freedom Prize: Goodbye Julia (Mohamed Kordofani)

Ensemble Prize: The Buriti Flower (João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora, cast and crew)

New Voice Prize: Omen (Baloji)