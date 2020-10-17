After going Into the Inferno with Clive Oppenheimer, the duo will look to the skies for their next cinematic exploration. Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds finds them exploring sites that may yield insight into comets and meteorites, helping them understand what they can tell us about the origins of life on Earth.

Following a premiere at Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, the documentary will arrive on Apple TV+ next month and now the first trailer and poster have landed. Guided by Herzog’s ever-curious voice, the preview shows how meteorites have greatly influenced cultures and religions, with no shortage of epic, globe-spanning footage.

See the trailer below.

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds arrives on Apple TV+ on November 13.