One of Werner Herzog’s most immersive documentaries has received quite the restoration and roll-out. IFC announced today that a 6K restoration and upgrade of Cave of Forgotten Dreams, Werner Herzog’s 3D documentary exploring the highly restricted Chauvet Cave—home to some of the earliest known human artwork—will have special IMAX presentations nationwide on April 15 and April 19 for its 15th anniversary. The IMAX dates will be followed by a theatrical release beginning April 24.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sealed naturally for over 20,000 years, the Chauvet Cave and its ancient paintings remain in extraordinary condition. So rare is access to the site that, at the time Herzog began filming, fewer people had entered the cave than had set foot on the moon. Granted unprecedented permission by the French government, Herzog and a skeletal crew of just four individuals filmed under strict conditions, using custom-built digital cameras small enough to meet preservation requirements. The result was an extraordinary visual record of the cave’s otherworldly beauty—its crystalline formations and remarkably preserved traces of early human expression, the natural cathedral where art began.”

IFC notes the production faced significant technical limitations, with many visual imperfections effectively “baked in” due to both the early state of 3D filmmaking in 2010 and the extreme time constraints imposed during shooting. A decade later, advances in technology finally made it possible to fully realize Herzog’s original vision and those of the original paleolithic artists. Beginning in 2020, the restoration team undertook a meticulous technical process, returning to the raw footage to rebuild the film shot by shot. Each frame had to be restored twice—once for each eye—to meet the demands of a true 3D master. Over this five years, the team also revisited the original audio recordings captured inside the cave, creating an entirely new, immersive sound mix to match the enhanced visuals.

Check out the trailer below and see a side-by-side look at the restoration here.

For more from Herzog, listen to our recent conversation below on Emulsion or read here.