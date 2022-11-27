As Terrence Malick toils away on the customary multi-year editing process for his latest work, the Biblical epic The Way of the Wind (which we wouldn’t be surprised sets another new title after the similarities to James Cameron’s forthcoming blockbuster), the director has to pay the bills somehow. Following a commercial for Ford last year, he’s now directed a 2.5-minute ad for Louis Vuitton.

Actually shot about a year ago but only released this fall, the project found Malick reteaming with cinematographer Alexis Zabé (The Florida Project, Post Tenebras Lux), and uses a piece from Michael Nyman’s stirring score for The Piano. While the official description, shared below, credits photographer Viviane Sassen, Malick actually directed the piece, as One Big Soul and Zabé’s agency Lux Artists confirms.

As part of an enduring journey exploring dreamlike landscapes around the globe, Louis Vuitton lands in the USA for the latest chapter of its ongoing campaign. In a series of chapters thus far spanning Iceland, Greece, Jordan and France, this latest campaign touches down in wild surroundings of New Mexico and Texas where the iconic Louis Vuitton trunk acts as an imaginary vessel from which a young boy and his band of friends set out on an adventure. Photographer Viviane Sassen captures whimsical shots depicting the unbridled imagination of youth. In White Sands, New Mexico and the wilderness outside of Austin, Texas, perspectives are played with, shadows enlivened, and nature harnessed.

Watch below.