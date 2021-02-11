Considering recent developments, it’s hard to imagine the long-rumored Call Me By Your Name sequel will ever happen (unless it took more from André Aciman’s sequel novel Find Me and focused primarily on Michael Stuhlbarg’s character), but that’s not stopping Luca Guadagnino and Sufjan Stevens from continuing to collaborate.

On the heels of a recent short-form Guadagnino video, he’s now directed the music video for Stevens’ “Tell Me You Love Me,” from his latest album, The Ascension. Made in collaboration with Alessio Bolzoni and Celia Hempton, the Giuseppe Favale-shot video is a quarantine-friendly look at dancers splaying out in a white room, with intercuts featuring snowy scenery, neon lights, and seemingly hand-painted art. It is a video, indeed.

Watch below.