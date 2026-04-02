After kicking off his feature directorial career with Robert Pattinson on The Childhood of a Leader, Brady Corbet has now reteamed with the actor. In between The Brutalist and his forthcoming X-rated, centuries-spanning drama, Corbet has found a way to pay the bills, directing Pattinson in a new ad campaign for 1664 Blanc, the French beer brand, with cinematography from his regular collaborator Lol Crawley.

Pattinson plays three people in the spot: “a modern minimalist character, an avant-garde artist, and an eccentric older ‘dandy,'” per the official description. “Each character is entirely convinced they embody the pinnacle of good taste. As their worlds collide and their certainty escalates, the tension builds – until one shared truth emerges: 1664 is Unquestionably Good Taste.”

Pattinson says, “Working with 1664 has been refreshing because there’s a strong sense of style and humour in the work. I was drawn to the idea of playing characters who are each completely convinced they’re right. Taste is such a personal thing – everyone thinks they’ve cracked it. The fun of the film is watching that certainty unravel and explore how subjective Good Taste really is.”

Corbey adds, “It was a pleasure to spend a few days making this film for the wonderful team at 1664 with my longtime collaborators Robert Pattinson and Lol Crawley, alongside my excellent team at Magna.”

The campaign debuts on the eve of Pattinson’s latest films, Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama, for which one can read our review here, and check out the spots below.