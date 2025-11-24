Following up last year’s acclaimed drama The Brutalist, Mona Fastvold and Brady Corbet returned this year with The Testament of Ann Lee, this time with the former directing and the latter co-writing. Thanks to the press tour, we’ve now received a few new details on Corbet’s next directorial effort, which he first revealed about a year ago. As one might expect, it’ll be another ambitious project: this time, spanning three centuries, X-rated, shot entirely on 70mm, and clocking in at around four hours.

“Well, all I can say about the new film is that there’s been a lot of misinformation. It’s true that the film is an X-rated movie, and it’s true that it takes place mostly in the 1970s, but the film spans from the 19th century into the present day — it’s just predominantly focused on the ’70s. The film is really, really genre-defying,” Corbet tells THR. “But it was reported that the movie has something to do with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which is not true at all. That is just inaccurate. I think that the reason that was misconstrued is that I was talking about making a film that’s set in the 1970s. It will owe a debt to films of the period, but it’s not a slasher film. I’d love to make one, one day, but this one’s not.”

Corbet––who reveals it’s a film about American mysticism and Northern California’s economy, and will be around four hours––added, “I am doing camera tests for it all day tomorrow. It’s our third round of tests. We are shooting on really, really rarefied formats that have usually shot shots in movies, but not entire movies before. And the movie will be entirely shot on 70mm, which we’re really thrilled about. The plan is to work a lot with eight perforation and 15 perforation, which is exciting because it’s not an action movie. I love big spectacle, technical releases, so it’s interesting to have a film that is absolutely not that, that’s still shot with that same tech. We’re supposed to start next summer, but there’s nine months between now and then, so anything could happen, but we start prep next month. It’s territory that’s totally uncharted for us, which is always nerve-wracking and exciting in equal measure.”

Rory O’Connor said in his Venice review of Fastvold and Corbet’s latest film, “In The Testament of Ann Lee, Amanda Seyfried gives the finest performance of her career. The actress shakes, rattles, and moans through a selection of 18th-century hymns that have been updated by Daniel Blumberg, the composer who shouted out London’s Cafe Oto (another church of peculiar noises) after winning an unlikely and richly deserved Oscar for The Brutalist earlier this year. Directed by Mona Fastvold and co-written by her partner Brady Corbet, Testament feels so symbiotic to their previous movie that it’s not hard to picture Seyfried’s Lee––the real-life founder of the Shaker movement and a woman who believed herself to be the second coming––and Adrien Brody’s László Tóth existing in the same grainy, textured, 70mm frame (if a century or so apart).”