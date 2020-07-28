With Telluride Film Festival forced to cancel their yearly event, what is now the first of the major fall festivals, Venice, has announced their complete lineup. Along with Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, which was revealed yesterday, the lineup includes more of our most-anticipated films of the year, including Frederick Wiseman’s City Hall, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Wife of a Spy, Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, Abel Ferrara’s Sportin’ Life, Lav Diaz’s Genus Pan, Mona Fastvold’s The World to Come, Kornél Mundruczó’s Pieces of a Woman, Gianfranco Rosi’s Notturno, and more.

There were also a few surprises in the lineup. Luca Guadagnino has directed a new documentary titled Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, while Alice Rohrwacher and JR have teamed for the new short film, Omelia Contadina. Quentin Dupieux’s Mandibules will also premiere out of competition.

In perhaps the best surprise of all, a new, recently uncovered film by Orson Welles, Hopper/Welles, will be part of the lineup, as Wellesnet reports:

Cineastes will rejoice in learning that extensive footage of the November 1970 meeting of Citizen Kane creator Orson Welles and Easy Rider director Dennis Hopper has been uncovered and assembled by The Other Side of the Wind producer Filip Jan Rymsza and editor Bob Murawski. Politics, Christianity, fraught family relationships and, of course, moviemaking are among the topics touched upon in Hopper / Welles — an unscripted 129-minute talk directed by Welles.

See the lineup below with a hat tip to MUBI, along with trailers where available.

COMPETITION

In Between Dying (Hilal Baydarov)

Le sorelle Macluso (Emma Dante)

The World to Come (Mona Fastvold)

Nuevo Orden (Michel Franco)

Lovers (Nicole Garcia)

Laila in Haifa (Amos Gitai)

Dear Comrades (Andrei Konchalovsky)

Wife of a Spy (Kiyoshi Kurosawa)

Sun Children (Majid Majidi)

Pieces of a Woman (Kornél Mundruczó)

Miss Marx (Susanna Nicchiarelli)

Padrenostro (Claudio Noce)

Notturno (Gianfranco Rosi)

Never Gonna Snow Again (Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert)

The Disciple (Chaitanya Tamhane)

And Tomorrow The Entire World (Julia Von Heinz)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Jasmila Zbanic)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

OUT OF COMPETITION

Features

The Ties (Daniele Luchetti)

Lasciami Andare (Stefano Mordini)

Mandibules (Quentin Dupieux)

Love After Love (Ann Hui)

Assandria (Salvatore Mereu)

The Duke (Roger Michell)

Night in Paradise (Park Hoon-jung)

Mosquito State (Filip Jan Rymsza)

Fiction – Special Screenings

30 Monedas (Álex de la Iglesia)

Princesse Europe (Camille Lotteau)

Omelia Contadina (Alice Rohrwacher, JR)

Non-Fiction

Sportin’ Life (Abel Ferrara)

Crazy, Not Insane (Alex Gibney)

Greta (Nathan Grossman)

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (Luca Guadagnino)

Final Account (Luke Holland)

The Truth About “La Dolce Vita” (Giuseppe Pedersoli)

Molecole (Andrea Segre)

Narciso em Férias (Rento Terra, Ricardo Calil)

Paolo Conte, via con me (Giorgio Verdelli)

Hopper/Welles (Orson Welles)

City Hall (Frederick Wiseman)

ORIZZONTI

Apples (Christos Nikou)

La Troisième guerre (Giovanni Aloi)

Milestone (Ivan Ayr)

The Wasteland (Ahman Bahrami)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Kaouther Ben Hania)

I predatori (Pietro Castellito)

Mainstream (Gia Coppola)

Genus Pan (Lav Diaz)

Zanka Contact (Ismaël El Iraki)

Guerra e Pace (Martina Parenti, Massimo D’Anolfi)

La Nuit des rois (Philippe Lacôte)

The Furnace (Roderick Mackay)

Careless Crime (Shahram Mokri)

Gaza Mon Amour (Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser)

Selva Trágica (Yulene Olaizola)

Nowhere Special (Uberto Pasolini)

Listen (Ana Rocha de Sousa)

The Best Is Yet To Come (Jing Wang)

Yellow Cat (Adilkhan Yerzhanov)

BIENNALE COLLEGE CINEMA

El arte de volver (Pedro Collantes)

Fucking With Nobody (Hannaleena Hauru)

VENICE CLASSICS

Chronicle Of A Love (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1950)

Claudine (John Berry, 1974)

The Young Girl (Souleymane Cissé, 1975)

Late Season (Zoltán Fábri, 1966)

Seduced And Abandoned (Pietro Germi, 1964)

The Last Supper (Tomás Gutiérrez Alea, 1976)

Vengeance Is Mine (Shôhei Imamura, 1979)

The Rickshaw Man (Hiroshi Inagaki, 1943)

You Only Live Once (Fritz Lang, 1937)

Serpico ( Sidney Lumet, 1973)

Le Cercle Rouge (Jean-Pierre Melville, 1970)

Unfinished Piece For The Player Piano (Nikita Mikhalkov, 1977)

Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

VENICE INTERNATIONAL FILM CRITICS’ WEEK

Competition

50 Or Two Whales Meet At The Beach (Jorge Cuchí)

Ghosts (Azra Deniz Okyay)

Thou Shalt Not Hate (Mauro Mancini)

Bad Roads (Natalya Vorozhbyt)

Shorta (Anders Ølholm, Frederik Louis Hviid)

Topside (Celine Held, Logan George)

The Flood Won’t Come (Marat Sargsyan)

Out of Competition – Opening Night

The Book Of Vision (Carlo S. Hintermann)

Out of Competition – Closing film

The Rossellinis (Alessandro Rossellini)

VENICE DAYS

Competition

Honey Cigar (Kamir Aïnouz)

The Stonebreaker (Gianluca and Massimiliano Serio)

Residue (Merawi Gerima)

Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time (Lili Horvat)

Oasis (Ivan Ilkic)

Mama (Li Dongmei)

200 Meters (Ameen Nayfeh)

My Tender Matador (Rodrigo Sepulveda)

Conference (Ivan I. Tverdovskij)

The Whaler Boy (Philipp Yuryev)

Out of Competition

Saint-Narcisse (Bruce LaBruce)

Special Events

Nightwalk (Malgorzata Skumowska)

In My Room (Mati Diop)

