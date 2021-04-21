Directed when she was just 19 years old, based on a screenplay when she wrote when she was 15, Suzanne Lindon’s acclaimed debut Spring Blossom was an official selection at Cannes and TIFF last year. Also starring the burgeoning talent (who is the daughter of Vincent Lindon), the coming-of-age story was picked up by KimStim Films and will arrive in the U.S. next month, specifically on May 21. Ahead of the release, a new trailer and poster have arrived.

Christopher Schobert said in his TIFF review, “It takes great maturity and confidence to make a film about the emergence of a young woman’s sexuality that also dares to ask complex, provocative questions while understanding there are no simple answers. Suzanne Lindon is such a filmmaker, and her brisk, entertaining debut Spring Blossom is such a film. Lindon directed, wrote, and stars in this remarkably assured story of a 16-year-old Parisian who falls for an older man. Though Blossom is a bit slight at just 73 minutes and sometimes prone to posing too many questions, this TIFF entry heralds the arrival of a major international talent.”

Spring Blossom opens on May 21, 2021. See the full theater list here.