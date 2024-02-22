One of the most-acclaimed premieres of last year, so much so that it landed in our top 25 films of 2023 despite not even getting a U.S. release yet, Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World will now finally arrive this March, in theaters, via MUBI.

The Locarno winner and Romania’s Oscar entry follows an overworked and underpaid production assistant who must drive around the city of Bucharest to film the casting for a workplace safety video commissioned by a multinational company. When one of her interviewees makes a statement that ignites a scandal she is forced to re-invent the whole story. Ahead of the release, the first U.S. trailer and poster have now arrived.

Leonardo Goi said in his review, “A collage perched between road movie and black comedy, Jude’s latest is another effervescent study of life in the 21st century, a work that’s engineered to both sponge something of our screens-infested zeitgeist and interrogate its textures. Few filmmakers are so reliably able to conjure snapshots of modern capitalism and its neuroses; fewer still can douse those documents with so much playfulness and wonder as Jude.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World opens in theaters on March 22.