With more ideas per minute, perhaps second, than any other film this year, Radu Jude’s take on Dracula actually features many takes. Following its New York Film Festival premiere, 1-2 Special will now release the film on October 29 and they’ve dropped the new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “A frustrated filmmaker, facing creative paralysis, turns to an A.I. chatbot in order to make his latest movie a hit. The result is a series of increasingly outrageous vignettes exploring the myth of Dracula in all its forms. From a wild chase through the streets of modern Transylvania to eerie hauntings in the Romanian countryside, cinematic provocateur Radu Jude returns with another boundary-pushing epic featuring a union-busting Dracula breaking a strke, an adaptation of the first Romania vampire novella, thwarted romance, fields of phalluses, lots of blood, and much more.”

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “Radu Jude is one of the great filmmakers of the decade. His latest, Dracula, is ostensibly a satire on Vlad The Impaler––the most famous Romanian of all, who appears throughout in all sort of guises––but its main target is AI learning models. It’s a film that revels in the technology’s potential for vulgarity and stupidity while stoking anxieties around all the other things of which it’s capable. For this, Jude has made a film that’s both crude and puerile by design, but one I’m not fully convinced is funny enough to avoid earning those same descriptors. A little too smug and self-indulgent, Dracula takes a whopping 186 minutes to make its point; while fans of the director’s more farcical tendencies might find a way into its rhythms, I struggled giving it the benefit of the doubt.”

See the trailer below.