Following a similar release pattern as their previous Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, NEON will be stopping by TIFF and NYFF with Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy of a Fall before an early-autumn release on October 13. Led by Sandra Hüller, also star of Jonathan Glazer’s Cannes prize-winner The Zone of Interest, it follows a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband’s death. Ahead of the release, a U.S. trailer has now arrived while also attached to their theatrical release of the 20th-anniversary restoration of Oldboy.

In his review of Anatomy of a Fall, David Katz said, “The ensuing days after a romantic breakup, even if it isn’t a cataclysmic one, are an uncanny time. Perhaps once the spell of verbal conflict and sparring’s ceased, suddenly your sole companion for the most intimate thoughts is yourself once again, but it’s an opportune moment for contemplation: how did it really go wrong? Or, can I be honest with myself and acknowledge my own partial responsibility for its demise? For Sandra (Sandra Hüller) and Samuel (Samuel Theis), the key onscreen and offscreen players in Anatomy of a Fall, are enduring this quagmire, although their inevitable breakup was enforced––the latter has just tragically died.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Anatomy of a Fall opens on October 13 in NY and LA and will expand.