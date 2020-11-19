Getting over my grudge that one hasn’t really seen Flowers of Shanghai unless seen on an abjectly hideous all-region DVD taken from your college library, I can acknowledge a 4K restoration of Hou Hsiao-hsien’s masterpiece as essential beyond essential. A milestone in the most seminal of contemporary careers and (even in a fuzzy transfer) one of the most enveloping movies of its time, this is cinema for which neglecting of any sort simply will not stand.

And you can see it starting tomorrow, courtesy Film Forum, in advance of which there’s a trailer showing off the work conducted by Shochiku and Shanghai International Film Festival, who worked from the original 35mm negative. No joke, no exaggeration: seeing even just a bit of this on a browser window in a compressed version felt like a warm bath for my eyes.

Watch the trailer below: