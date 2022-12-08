The National Board of Review have announced their 2022 winners and, in a rare occurrence, the year’s top-grossing film (at least until James Cameron comes along) has picked up the top prize. Top Gun: Maverick was crowned best film along with earning best cinematography, while Steven Spielberg won best director, and Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Gleeson, Janelle Monáe, Danielle Deadwyler, and Gabriel LaBelle picked up acting awards.

See the winners list below, with a hat tip to Variety.

Best Film : Top Gun: Maverick

Best Director : Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor : Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actress : Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor : Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress : Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original Screenplay : Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Adapted Screenplay : Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Breakthrough Performance : Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Breakthrough Performance : Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Best Directorial Debut : Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Animated Feature : Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Best International Film : Close

Best Documentary : Sr.

Best Ensemble : Women Talking

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography : Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Argentina, 1985

Top Films (in alphabetical order) :

Aftersun

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Till

The Woman King

Women Talking

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order) :

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Decision to Leave

EO

Saint Omer

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order) :

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Descendant

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Wildcat

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order) :

Armageddon Time

Emily the Criminal

The Eternal Daughter

Funny Pages

The Inspection

Living

A Love Song

Nanny

The Wonder

To Leslie