The National Board of Review have announced their 2022 winners and, in a rare occurrence, the year’s top-grossing film (at least until James Cameron comes along) has picked up the top prize. Top Gun: Maverick was crowned best film along with earning best cinematography, while Steven Spielberg won best director, and Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Gleeson, Janelle Monáe, Danielle Deadwyler, and Gabriel LaBelle picked up acting awards.

Best Film: Top Gun: Maverick 

Best DirectorSteven Spielberg, The Fabelmans 

Best ActorColin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best ActressMichelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

Best Supporting ActorBrendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting ActressJanelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original ScreenplayMartin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Adapted ScreenplayEdward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet on the Western Front

Breakthrough Performance Danielle Deadwyler, Till 

Breakthrough Performance: Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Best Directorial Debut: Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Best Animated Feature:  Marcel the Shell With Shoes On 

Best International FilmClose

Best DocumentarySr.

Best EnsembleWomen Talking 

Outstanding Achievement in CinematographyClaudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick 

NBR Freedom of Expression Awards:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Argentina, 1985 

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Aftersun 

Avatar: The Way of Water 

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once 

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 

RRR

Till 

The Woman King 

Women Talking 

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order):

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985 

Decision to Leave 

EO 

Saint Omer 

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Descendant 

Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Wildcat 

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

Armageddon Time

Emily the Criminal 

The Eternal Daughter 

Funny Pages 

The Inspection 

Living 

A Love Song

Nanny 

The Wonder 

To Leslie 

