Have you ever wanted to own Channing Tatum’s latex dog ears from Jupiter Ascending? A wealth of concept materials from The Matrix series? Or the Platinum Record awarded for The Matrix soundtrack crossing 1 million copies sold? How about an actual MTV Movie Award?

Lana and Lilly Wachowski have done some spring cleaning in their warehouse and are now auctioning off a treasure trove of materials from their productions and beyond to support trans youth. One can browse the stash here, officially titled Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection, and start to place bids. If you’re in the Chicago area, you can visit these items in person on May 10 and 11 ahead of the official auction on May 12 (more info is featured below).

All proceeds go to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, which “provide[s] critical funds to organizations providing direct services to trans youth and advocating for the rights of trans youth in states currently targeted by anti-trans policies.”

hi youse! so me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we've been collecting over the years!! no ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts! — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) April 23, 2022

ha! those were good gifts at first! we gave some away to a couple of artists who worked on it early on but apparently they stunk reallllllllly bad because they were constantly water logged from the massive rain rig! — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) April 23, 2022

I think there is in person browsing at the facility 5/10 and 5/11 pic.twitter.com/eoDpLEKRRh — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) April 23, 2022

